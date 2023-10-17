Cricket World Cup: Netherlands claim historic win over South Africa by 38 runs

The Netherlands claimed a magnificent scalp at the Cricket World Cup beating South Africa in rampant style in Dharamshala.

Skipper Scott Edwards made an unbeaten 78 as the previously winless Dutch shocked a Proteas side who had looked impressive in their opening two games, winning by 102 and 134 runs against Sri Lanka and Australia respectively.

Netherlands recovered from 82-5 batting first to post 245-8 in a match reduced to 43 overs a side by rain.

In reply, South Africa were in early trouble at 44-4 and then 145-7 when top scorer David Miller (43) became one of Logan van Beek's wickets in his spell of 3-60 as the Proteas were eventually bowled out for 207 in the final over.

Victory for the Dutch, by 38 runs, is their first 50-over World Cup win since beating Scotland in St Kitts & Nevis in 2007.

More to follow...

