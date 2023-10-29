England all but out of Cricket World Cup after 100-run defeat to tournament favourites India in Lucknow

England's abysmal Cricket World Cup hit a crushing new low as they crumbled to a 100-run defeat to unbeaten tournament favourites India that leaves them needing a miracle to reach the knockout stage.

A fifth loss in six games does not mathematically end the defending champions' hopes of retaining their title but they require a fantastical set of results to make the semi-finals after yet another appalling batting display in a competition littered with them.

After being razed for 170 by South Africa last weekend and 156 by Sri Lanka on Thursday, England plunged to 129 all out in a chase of 230 in Lucknow during a haze of frantic and tentative strokes as they failed to cope with India's relentless and high-class bowling attack, particularly Mohammed Shami (4-22).

Liam Livingstone (27) top-scored for England as table toppers India made it six wins from six and left their opponents, who have now lost their last four fixtures, rooted to the foot of the standings, behind Bangladesh on net run-rate.

Score summary India 229-9 from 50 overs: Rohit Sharma (87), Suryakumar Yadav (49); David Willey (3-45), Chris Woakes (2-33), Adil Rashid (2-35) England 129 all out in 34.5 overs: Mohammed Shami (4-22), Jasprit Bumrah (3-32), Kuldeep Yadav (2-24); Liam Livingstone (27)

England reached 30-0 inside five overs, only to lose four wickets for nine runs amid a wider slump of 5-22; the collapse began when Dawid Malan (16) chopped Jasprit Bumrah onto his stumps and a fidgety Joe Root was pinned lbw for a golden duck one ball later.

Shami also took two wickets in two deliveries amid a sizzling spell, castling Ben Stokes for a skittish 10-ball duck at the end of the eighth over and then bowling Jonny Bairstow (14) off inside edge and leg at the start of the ninth.

Jos Buttler (10) was cleaned up by a superb spinning delivery from Kuldeep Yadav from the first ball of the 16th to leave England reeling on 52-5, with the innings finally polished off in 34.5 overs when Bumrah splattered the stumps of Mark Wood (0).

England could and likely should be out of top-four contention before they play their next game, against Australia on Saturday, and the chances of them beating each of the Baggy Greens, Netherlands and Pakistan look remote based on how they have played in the tournament so far, with their World Cup title defence once of the limpest in recent memory.

The main objectives for Buttler's side now are to restore some pride and finish in the top eight in the standings, as if they come ninth or 10th they will miss out on a place at the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

India's performance with the ball, if not necessarily the bat, reinforced their status as favourites and they will now look to make it seven wins from seven when they face Sri Lanka on Thursday.

England impress with the ball - but wilt with the bat

Rohit Sharma's side stuttered to 229-9 on a tricky pitch after being inserted, with the skipper, who made 87 from 101 balls, the only player to pass fifty - Suryakumar Yadav next best with 49.

England were vastly improved with the ball, particularly Chris Woakes (2-33), who struck twice during a seven-over spell up front to bowl Shubman Gill (9) and bounce out Shreyas Iyer (4).

David Willey (3-45) inflicted a nine-ball duck on Virat Kohli as India slipped to 40-3 inside 12 overs, an assist going to Malan for keeping Kohli scoreless with a stunning stop at cover.

Two balls later, a clearly agitated Kohli tried to loft Willey down the ground but could only pick out Stokes at mid-off, with his dismissal stunning the pro-India crowd into silence.

Rohit and KL Rahul (39) rallied India with a fourth-wicket stand of 91 from 111 balls, before Willey broke that partnership when Rahul sliced him to Bairstow at mid-on in the 31st over.

Rohit followed six overs later, caught on the run by Livingstone at deep midwicket after attacking a googly from Adil Rashid (2-35), with the same bowler going on to trap Ravindra Jadeja (8) lbw in the 41st.

Although Suryakumar - who lofted a gorgeous six off Wood over fine leg - and tailenders Bumrah (16no) and Kuldeep (9no) took India past 200, the chase looked achievable for England, certainly as Malan and Bairstow picked up some early boundaries.

But then England wilted, with Stokes' innings a truly perplexing one - he charged and swiped Shami as he seemed to have no idea how to play the talented India seamer before being cleaned up on the slog.

Root, meanwhile, shuffled across to off stump as he tried to clip Bumrah leg-side but missed the ball and was out lbw - he reviewed, perhaps believing he had snicked the delivery, but UltraEdge showed no spike and the Yorkshireman trudged off furiously.

Livingstone and Moeen (15) put on 29 for the sixth wicket - the second-highest partnership of a dismal innings - but after Moeen edged the impressive Shami behind on the drive, Woakes (10) and Livingstone swiftly followed, out to spinners Kuldeep (2-24) and Jadeja (1-16) respectively.

Willey (16no) and Rashid (13) made double figures, before the latter was bowled by Shami and Bumrah then castled Wood to end the game and pile more misery on Buttler's beleaguered England.

Buttler: Same old story for England

England captain, Jos Buttler:

"Chasing 230, we fancied ourselves. But it's the same old story [with the bat], so we are very disappointed.

"We're falling short whichever way we're doing it. There's some top players in there and we're a long way short of our best.

"It was as good as we've been with the ball throughout the tournament - we created good pressure, bowled well and took wickets."

Woakes: Lack of confidence breeds rash shots

England all-rounder, Chris Woakes:

"If we could buy some confidence at the minute we would spend a lot of money on it. It's hard to bottle that up.

"When you haven't got confidence then you tend to play some rash shots or make some indecisions.

"It's easy to look back in hindsight and say we should maybe have gone more tentative or more sensible. We need to build partnerships to get close to that score and we didn't do it."

Rohit: India showed their character

India skipper and Player of the Match, Rohit Sharma:

"I think this was a game where our character [showed].

"When the times were tough, all of our experiences showed up at the right time and got the game for us. We just wanted to get to a total we could play with."

What's next?

Afghanistan

Sri Lanka Monday 30th October 8:00am

Monday's game at the Cricket World Cup sees Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in Pune. Both sides have four points from five matches (two wins, three losses) with Sri Lanka ahead of Afghanistan on net run-rate.

Sri Lanka beat England by eight wickets in their previous fixture, while Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by the same margin.

