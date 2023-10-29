Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets to improve World Cup semi-final hopes

Afghanistan inflicted yet another upset in the Cricket World Cup as they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Pune to claim back-to-back wins for the first time in their tournament history.

Afghanistan's skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (58) and Azmatullah Omarzai (73) shared an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership worth 111 to lead their side to victory with four-and-a-half overs remaining as they cruised to 242-3.

Afghanistan had a shaky start when opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0) was dismissed by Dilshan Madushanka's fourth ball in the first set of Sri Lanka's innings to leave their opponents 0-1.

Rahmat Shah (62) smashed his 25th half-century in ODI cricket as he and Ibrahim Zadran (39) shared a partnership worth 72 runs as Sri Lanka's bowlers toiled hard for another breakthrough.

Earlier, Sri Lanka started well losing only one wicket in the powerplay when Dimuth Karunaratne (15) was trapped lbw by Fazalhaq Farooqi (4-34) after Afghanistan won the toss and chose to field.

However, no Sri Lanka player made it to a half-century as Afghanistan's bowlers took wickets at regular intervals to leave the Tigers 241 all out with three balls remaining of the final over.

Score summary Sri Lanka 241 all out in 49.3 overs: Fazalhaq Farooqi (4-34), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-38); Pathum Nissanka (46), Kusal Mendis (39) Afghanistan: 242-3 in 45.2 overs: Dilshan Madushanka (2-48), Kasun Rajitha (1-48); Hashmatullah Shahidi (58), Azmatullah Omarzai (73)

Tuesday's game at the Cricket World Cup sees Pakistan take on Bangladesh in Kolkata, with both sides needing a victory to boost their flagging top-four hopes.

Pakistan

Bangladesh Tuesday 31st October 8:00am

Pakistan have lost four matches in a row - to India, Australia, Pakistan and South Africa - since starting their tournament with wins over Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, sit second-bottom of the standings, having recorded five defeats on the trot - to England, New Zealand, India, South Africa and Netherlands - following a win over Afghanistan in their opening fixture.

If the Tigers lose to Pakistan, their semi-final hopes will be over.

