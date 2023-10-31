Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to rekindle World Cup semi-final hopes

Pakistan reignited their Cricket World Cup semi-final hopes and eliminated Bangladesh with a seven-wicket victory in Kolkata.

Babar Azam's side moved to within two points of the top four with two games remaining after ending a four-match losing streak and inflicting a sixth straight loss on second-bottom Bangladesh.



Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-23) passed 100 ODI wickets and Mohammad Wasim (3-31) polished off the lower order as Bangladesh were bowled out for 204 - a total Pakistan surpassed with 106 deliveries to spare, largely thanks to Fakhar Zaman's knock of 81 and 68 from Abdullah Shafique.

How Pakistan beat Bangladesh

Bangladesh found themselves 0-1 and 9-2 after Shaheen's early double strike; the wicket of Tanzid Hasan (0), lbw fifth ball, secured the left-arm quick his 100th scalp in the format.



That became 23-3 when Mushfiqur Rahim (5) edged Harris Rauf behind, only for Liton Das (45 off 64) and Mahmudullah (56 off 70) to share a sprightly fourth-wicket stand of 79 from 89 deliveries as they punished some inaccurate bowling.



Liton, though, gifted Pakistan his wicket, lobbing a nothing delivery from spinner Iftikhar Ahmed to short midwicket and then taking an age to leave the field, so dejected was he at falling in such a soft manner.



The run-rate stalled and Mahmudullah was eventually bowled by a beauty from Shaheen as the Bangladesh innings, save for a partnership of 45 between Shakib Al Hasan (43 off 64) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25 off 30), fizzled out with just 204 on the score board.

Knowing that they needed not just a win, but a fast one, Pakistan's openers Fakhar and Shafique, got to work quickly, setting the foundation with a 128-run partnership. Zaman top scored with a sublime 81, while Shafique made 68.

Yet, while things seemed to be going to plan, Miraz stuck a spanner in the works by taking Shafique lbw after 21 overs.

Babar Azam came on in his place, but could only notch nine runs from 16 balls before Miraz worked his magic for the second time just four overs later.

A collective sinking feeling would've passed through every Pakistan fan in Eden Gardens when Zaman fell to a similar fate in the 27th over.

But with Muhammed Rizwan (26 off 21) and Iftikhar Ahmed (17 off 15) at the crease, the Boys in Green stood firm and breezed their way to victory.

Image: Pakistan players celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto

What's next?

Bangladesh's World Cup campaign is over. The Tigers are now aiming to finish high enough in the standings to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, and will have plenty to play for against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Meanwhile, Pakistan face New Zealand and England in their final two fixtures, knowing they probably need to win both and for other results to go their way to make the semi-finals for the first time since 2011.

On Wednesday, New Zealand and South Africa face off in Pune knowing a win for either side would put them second in the World Cup standings behind hosts India, with run rate a crucial indicator of how the top four equation will pan out.

