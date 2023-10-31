Dawid Malan: England coach Matthew Mott not to blame for World Cup woes, players 'need to take responsibility'

Dawid Malan says head coach Matthew Mott should not shoulder the blame for England's dismal World Cup campaign, insisting the players "need to take responsibility" after five defeats in six games left the defending champions rock bottom of the table.

A 100-run loss to host nation and tournament favourites India in Lucknow on Sunday followed heavy reverses against New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka with England's sole success coming against Bangladesh in their second match.

Mott's role has come under scrutiny with 2019 World-Cup winning England captain Eoin Morgan saying the team could "take a leaf out of Baz's book" - a reference to Test coach Brendon McCullum, who has revived the nation's red-ball fortunes over the last 18 months.

Malan, whose side have been bowled out for 215, 170, 156 and 129 in their last four matches, told the BBC: "Motty is not the one walking out on the field. We are being given everything we need to perform. As players, we need to take responsibility when we cross that rope.

"The facilities and work, everything is being done as it always has been. We just haven't been able to find a way to get wins on the board. It has been frustrating from a players' point of view because we know we're better than that

"I'm not involved in selection or any of those things, so I don't know how that works or who is in charge of all that, but as players we need to take responsibility when we cross that rope.

"I guess whenever you have a poor campaign there is always someone who's going to be targeted whether it be the captain, players, coach or selectors. People's jobs being scrutinised and players' careers being scrutinised.

"The only way we can get the noise off the coach is by performing. And it is up to us in the next three games to win these games and take that narrative away because we have not performed.

"I know people say that a lot when their backs are against the wall but genuinely, we still back each other, we're still here for each other. We just haven't been able to put those performances out on the pitch."

Malan: England won't go through the motions

England have Australia, Netherlands and Pakistan left to play at the World Cup and while making the semi-finals is now a fanciful notion, Malan is determined to help his side to a top-eight finish and qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy - a tournament he admits he could struggle to make considering his age.

The 36-year-old added: "Two years feels a long way. I'm pretty sure I'll be done but I'd love the guys to play in that.

"If the decision gets made to move on from players, the last thing you want is that we haven't done well enough to give other players the opportunity in future to play in big tournaments.

"It's definitely not going to be a situation where we just go through the motions because we're potentially out of this World Cup. We have a lot at stake and a lot of pride for England to be in that Champions Trophy in two years' time."

Malan also confirmed that his county deal with Yorkshire is now for white-ball cricket only, adding: "I'm not going to be playing four-day cricket, but I still have a contract with Yorkshire to play the Vitality Blast. I'll still be playing The Hundred if I can get a contract.

"I'll probably try and play as much white-ball cricket as I can for the rest of my career. It's prioritising spending more time at home because my winters are so busy with internationals or franchise tournaments."

