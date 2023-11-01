England's David Willey to retire from international cricket at end of World Cup

David Willey has announced he will retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the ODI World Cup in India.

In his statement, he said his decision is "nothing to do" with England's performance in this year's tournament as the reigning champions are currently slumped at the bottom of the table with five defeats in six matches.

After missing out on a spot at the 2019 World Cup, Willey has battled hard to regain a place in the side in 2023. However, when central contracts where announced by the ECB during the tournament, he was the only England player in India not to be handed a new deal after picking up a one-year central contract last year.

The full statement from Willey read: "I never wanted this to come. From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England.

"So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup.

"I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest.

"I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white ball team with some of the best players in the world.

"I've made some memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times.

"To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn't have been able to know my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout.

"Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I've fallen apart- I'm eternally grateful.

"I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup.

"I'm sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remainder of this campaign, I will give my everything and more! That's the only way I know."

Willey returned to Northamptonshire from Yorkshire on a four-year contract ahead of the 2023 season and will continue to play in domestic cricket.

