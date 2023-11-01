Eoin Morgan dismisses 'far-fetched' England coaching rumours as dismal World Cup campaign continues

Eoin Morgan has dismissed rumours he could be in line to replace under-pressure England white-ball coach Matthew Mott.

Mott is facing the toughest test in his role so far as his side have slumped to five losses in six matches and sit bottom of the ODI World Cup table.

A 100-run defeat to host nation and tournament favourites India in Lucknow on Sunday followed heavy reverses against New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka, with England's only win coming against Bangladesh.

The intensity of England's decline has left many questioning Mott's future in the role, and whether World Cup-winning captain Morgan could be in line to replace him. Following England's defeat to India, Morgan said England were "definitely unsettled" and responded to the idea they were simply off form by saying "there's something else going on, there has to be". Both comments were refuted by Mott and Liam Livingstone.

However, Morgan - currently working as a pundit for Sky Sports - has brushed away the claims as "far-fetched" and is happy in the role he currently has outside of the dressing room.

"It is a bit far-fetched but everyone is entitled to interpret my comments," Morgan told Sky Sports.

"It might be a cause to the performance the England team have produced throughout this World Cup and contributing factors to that which surround it.

"No one in the changing room, captain or coach or any of the players can explain the situation they find themselves in.

"But I am very happy and cemented, hopefully, in what I am going to do in the future.

"I spend a lot of time home now with my young family which is great and I love watching on."

Morgan thinks talk of replacing the leaders in the camp is actually a "bad idea" and they should be given time to get things right given the high turnover of World Cups.

"They are double world champions for a reason, they are not a bad team by any stretch," Morgan added.

"Matthew Mott is going through the biggest challenge of his England coaching career at the moment and it is one that he should be given time to put right.

"Certainly towards the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA.

"But, if the England team don't qualify for the Champions Trophy the likes of (managing director) Rob Key and the ECB will come under increasing pressure surrounding his [Mott's] job."

England have Australia, Netherlands and Pakistan left to play at the World Cup, and require a 'miracle' to reach the semi-finals.

They are next in action against Australia on Saturday (8am on Sky Sports Cricket, 8.30am start).

