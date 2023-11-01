Australia's Marnus Labuschagne calls decision to include 'Bazball' in English Dictionary 'garbage'

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne called the Collins English Dictionary's decision to include 'Bazball' among its 10 new words for 2023 as 'garbage'.

The term was coined to describe the aggressive style of Test cricket England played under head coach Brendon McCullum, especially throughout the summer's Ashes series when Ben Stokes' team rallied from 2-0 down to secure a thrilling 2-2 draw.

However, the Australia cohort, including Labuschagne, was not too interested in the news. When told of the addition, he said: "Oh man, that is garbage. I don't what that is. Honestly, I have no idea what you're talking about".

The latest print edition of the Collins dictionary was published in August. While the word Bazball has already been added to the online version of the dictionary, it will only appear in the physical dictionary in next year's edition.

Though Labuschagne may not appreciate it, he cannot deny the popularity and traction the word has received - something that Helen Newstead, a language data consultant for the Collins Dictionaries, has confirmed.

She stated: "Bazball was probably the most significant new word to emerge from the world of sport this year."