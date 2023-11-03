David Willey: England bowler upset and angry over not receiving a central contract

David Willey has said he was upset and angry over missing out on a new central contract with England, adding that it made his decision to retire from international cricket at the end of the World Cup "a lot easier".

After missing out on a spot at the 2019 World Cup, which England went on to win, Willey battled hard to regain a place in the side for the 2023 tournament in India.

But when England's latest batch of central contracts were announced by the ECB during the team's dismal title defence - which has seen them win just one game in six - the 33-year-old was the only squad member not to get a new deal.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sky Sports - which you can watch in full during the live coverage of England's game against Australia on Sunday from 8am (first ball at 8.30am) - Willey discussed his disappointment, his decision to retire after earning 113 white-ball caps so far and his reflections on that omission in 2019.

Image: Willey receives his debut England cap during the ODI against Ireland at Malahide in May 2015

On retiring from international cricket...

"I've always known my role in the squad. I'm not first name on the team sheet but I've always tried to do whatever I can to add to the pot - whether I'm running the drinks or when I do get my opportunity to do my job as best I can.

Image: Willey has played in three games at the 2023 World Cup, taking five wickets at an average of 27.20

"Over the last probably six to eight months, the landscape is changing; it's always been hard for me to make sure I'm in those squads.

"I've got no guarantees and there's anxiety leading up to every selection. Then when I am playing, I'm looking over my shoulder. It starts to weigh heavy on you and I've done that for a long time now.

"I was desperate to play in this World Cup and it's great to be here but, all of that rolled into one, I just felt I've given my all and I don't think I can do that any more."

Why time is right to retire now...

"Towards the back end of the summer, I knew it was coming. And I just feel that there's not very many opportunities in cricket to walk away when the time is right for you.

"I made the squad here and have managed to get into the side and perform, and I really wanted to finish my career - whatever my involvement is in these last three [World Cup] games - able to enjoy it and not carrying the weight of this decision and looking over my shoulder, thinking if I'm not performing I'm out of the side again.

"That game against India, in front of a full crowd, in a World Cup: I walked out to bat, there was a strobe light show going on and, as I walked down the steps, I thought 'I'm done'.'"

Being overlooked for a new central contract...

"Upset, angry, disappointed. I think that, for me, made my decision a lot easier.

"These conversations around contracts all happened before we came out [to the World Cup]. I knew I was the only one that didn't have one.

"It was difficult. I felt, with two World Cups in 12 months, and knowing my position in the squad should there be injuries or whatever, I'd have a chance.

"I'm not involved in how these things are put together and who selects them. I don't necessarily have to agree with them, but there are decisions to be made and I have to respect that."

On his 2019 World Cup selection regret...

"I'm pretty honest and realistic. In the build-up to that time, I started to fall out of love with the game and wasn't playing my best cricket.

"I knew, in my opinion, it was probably going to be between me and TC [Tom Curran] who missed out. Jofra [Archer] is a fantastic bowler and I've always known where my role in the squad has been.

"I remember the phone call like it was yesterday. My kids were playing outside and to be able to go out to them made that moment easier.

"It was a tough time on and off the field, so to have my wife and kids there to help pick up the pieces afterwards, I'm very fortunate and thankful for that.

"In sport, these decisions happen. It doesn't make it any easier to accept, and it hurt, but I can understand it."

On his biggest highs with England...

"That first game you play is special. To receive my cap for the first time; I remember getting the call and it's the most incredible feeling ever.

Image: Carlos Brathwaite hit four sixes in a row to see West Indies to a thrilling final-over win over England in the 2016 T20 World Cup final

"The 2016 T20 World Cup was obviously disappointing not to get across the line [in the final against the West Indies], but that tournament for me was pretty good - I made Team of the Tournament and performed quite well. And just playing in a World Cup and in India - they're so fanatic and passionate about cricket - was special.

"And, after that, there's probably the T20 World Cup win [in Australia in 2022]. I didn't actually play in the competition but, with everything that came before - the 2019 disappointment - it was pretty special to have my family with me on the field at the end."

