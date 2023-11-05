Cricket World Cup: India steamroll South Africa as Virat Kohli scores 49th hundred and Ravindra Jadeja takes five wickets

India underlined their status as Cricket World Cup favourites by steamrolling second-placed South Africa to make it eight wins from eight on a record-equalling day for Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma's table-topping hosts thumped the Proteas by 243 runs at Eden Gardens, dismissing their opponents for just 83 - Ravindra Jadeja snaring 5-33 - after Kohli's 49th ODI century had underpinned their total of 326-5.

Kohli (101no off 121 balls) now has the joint-most ODI hundreds, level with fellow Indian Sachin Tendulkar, after scoring his second ton of this World Cup on his 35th birthday.

Three days after skittling Sri Lanka for just 55 en route to a 302-run victory in Mumbai, India's bowlers were lethal again as South Africa's innings lasted just 27.1 overs - Marco Jansen top-scoring with 14 - and Rohit's men guaranteed top spot in the standings.

Score summary India 326-5 from 50 overs: Virat Kohli (101no), Shreyas Iyer (77), Rohit Sharma (40); Keshav Maharaj (1-30), Kagiso Rabada (1-48) South Africa 83 all out in 27.1 overs: Ravindra Jadeja (5-33), Kuldeep Yadav (2-7), Mohammed Shami (2-18); Marco Jansen (14)

India shred South Africa at Eden Gardens

Two wickets came after successful reviews as Rassie van der Dussen (13) and Heinrich Klaasen (1) were out lbw to Mohammed Shami and Jadeja respectively to leave South Africa 40-5 in the 14th over, with those dismissals following Quinton de Kock (1), Temba Bavuma (11) and Aiden Markram (9).

De Kock chopped Siraj onto his stumps; Bavuma was bowled by a beauty from left-arm-spinner Jadeja; and Shami forced Markram to edge a peach behind to KL Rahul.

When David Miller (11) and Keshav Maharaj (7) were bowled by Jadeja, South Africa were 67-7 and they ultimately ended up shy of three figures as they took an absolute hammering in Kolkata.

South Africa had come into the contest with six wins from seven - their sole blemish a shock loss to Netherlands - but they were blown away by India's bowling attack, like so many others before them.

Kohli matches Tendulkar as India top 300

The Proteas restricted India's batters for large periods once Rohit was dismissed for a 24-ball 40 and Shubman Gill (23 off 24) was bowled by a jaffa from Keshav Maharaj, with the 134-run stand between Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (77 off 87) for the third wicket coming from 158 balls.

When Rahul (8) was caught superbly by Van der Dussen on the run at deep square leg off the expensive Marco Jansen (1-94 from 9.4 overs), India were 249-4 in the 43rd over.

Suryakumar Yadav (22 off 14) and Jadeja (29no off 15) ended the innings with a flourish, although the highlight moment came in the penultimate over when Kohli pushed Kagiso Rabada to cover for his century-sealing single and Eden Gardens erupted.

India conclude their group-stage campaign against Netherlands in Bangalore on next Sunday, with fellow guaranteed semi-finalists South Africa ending against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad on Friday.

