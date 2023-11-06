England should protect Ben Stokes for India Tests and send him home from Cricket World Cup, says Steve Harmison

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison says Ben Stokes should be sent home from the Cricket World Cup in order to protect him for the Test series in India that starts in late January.

Stokes has confirmed he will undergo surgery on his long-standing left knee issue after the 50-over tournament, which England are now out of following a sixth defeat in seven matches.

With elimination confirmed, Harmison wants England to show "strong leadership" and end Stokes' competition early, with just Netherlands and Pakistan left to play.

"I am amazed Ben is still in the country, I don't see any point in him being there," Harmison told PA.

"I'm sure that conversation has been had but it needs strong leadership. It needs someone to say, 'Ben, you're going home. Here's a ticket, there's the plane, get on it'.

"I think Rob Key, as director of cricket, should probably take that decision and if I was (Test coach) Brendon McCullum I'd be doing everything I could to encourage him.

Image: Stokes will captain England's Test side in India between January and March of next year

"I've got a good relationship with Ben and I know for a fact he won't thank me for saying this, but I'm saying it because it's what is best for the England cricket team. It's common sense."

Stokes hopes an operation will help him become a fully-fledged all-rounder again.

The 32-year-old's ability to bowl was limited during The Ashes this summer while he is playing as a specialist batter at the World Cup.

"You never know what they are going to find with a big op, or what the rehab looks like," added Harmison.

"So give yourself the extra time because it could be the difference between being fully fit for the first Test or the third.

"The single most important person in that Test set-up is Ben Stokes. They need their leader and that's why he has to go home.

"This tour is going to be twice as hard as the Ashes given the conditions, so he's going to be more important than ever."

England Test series in India 2024

First Test - January 25-29 (Hyderabad)

January 25-29 (Hyderabad) Second Test - February 2-6 (Vizag)

- February 2-6 (Vizag) Third Test - February 15-19 (Rajkot)

- February 15-19 (Rajkot) Fourth Test - February 23-27 (Ranchi)

- February 23-27 (Ranchi) Fifth Test - March 7-11 (Dharamshala)

