Glenn Maxwell: Australia captain Pat Cummins hails match-winning double hundred as 'greatest ODI innings ever'

Australia captain Pat Cummins described Glenn Maxwell's astonishing double hundred that secured a miraculous Cricket World Cup victory over Afghanistan as "the greatest ODI innings that has ever happened."

Maxwell was joined by Cummins at the crease with Australia reeling at 91-7, chasing 292 for victory against Afghanistan in Mumbai, before he smashed an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls in an unbroken stand of 202 in which Cummins contributed just 12.

An injured Maxwell, nursing various cramps, recorded Australia's highest individual ODI score and became only the third player to hit a World Cup double ton. His spectacular one-legged cameo included 21 fours and 10 sixes.

"It has to be the greatest ODI innings that has ever happened," Cummins said in his post-match interview.

"Maxi was just ridiculous. I don't know how he did it; he was out of this world.

"When he is chasing, he always has a plan, so even from 200 behind, he was still mapping out a way to win the game."

Image: Pat Cummins (left) contributed just 12 runs to the match-winning 202-run stand between him and Glenn Maxwell (right) for the eighth wicket

The Australia captain later added: "It's just a one-man show. It looks so easy.

"He can't move and still manages to hit a six [over] the third man with reverse. He's a freak. And when you're up against someone like that as a bowler, you don't have many options...

"We're just chatting about it, all the players, and we've decided it's one of those days where you just go, 'I was there in the stadium the day Glenn Maxwell chased down that total by himself.'"

Image: 2023 Cricket World Cup table - as it stands

Tuesday's win secured Australia a semi-final spot in the World Cup, the five-time winners confirming their place with a game to spare after winning six in a row.

Cummins said improving the team's net run-rate was initially top of his mind when he walked out to join Maxwell, and it was not until the final 20 minutes that he actually believed that Australia could win.

"When I went out there, I thought if we can somehow scratch the 200, our net run-rate should be pretty good [to still try and qualify] for the semis," he said.

"When Maxi got his 100, I kind of thought, 'wow, we're within 120 or something.' At that point I still thought, 'no way.'

"I reckon it wasn't until the spinners were just about done and there was maybe 40 off 40 [balls], where I thought, 'okay even if Maxi gets out here, I reckon the other guys can get it done.'"

