Cricket World Cup: Glenn Maxwell heroics leads Australia into semi-finals with historic win over Afghanistan

Glenn Maxwell's heroics led Australia into the semi-finals after completing their highest run chase in a Cricket World Cup against Afghanistan in Mumbai.

Australia slumped to 91-7 chasing Afghanistan's seemingly imposing 291-5 but an injured Maxwell dragged his side to victory after nursing various cramps on field with a valiant 201 not out off 128 balls, after he was dropped on 33.

His spectacular one-leg cameo had 21 boundaries and 10 sixes as he recorded Australia's highest individual ODI score and became only the third player to make a World Cup double.

Earlier, Afghanistan also put on an impressive performance with Ibrahim Zadran hitting a sublime 129 not out to make history by becoming his country’s first batter to score a century in a World Cup.

Afghanistan's onslaught continued with the ball when they removed Travis Head (0), Mitchell Marsh (24) David Warner (18) all within the powerplay.

However, their seamers and spinners struggled to remove Maxwell and Australia's skipper Pat Cummins, who shared an unbeaten 202-run stand. It was Australia's highest eight-wicket partnership, breaking the record of of 119 between Shane Warne and Paul Reiffel.

Australia qualify for the semi-finals moving into third place, while Afghanistan remain in sixth place.

