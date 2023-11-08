Cricket World Cup: New Zealand's Kane Williamson says rain adds uncertainty to semi-final bid ahead of Sri Lanka clash

A forecast of rain adds a threat of unknown to New Zealand's crucial final World Cup group stage match against Sri Lanka in Chennai on Thursday, says captain Kane Williamson.

After starting the Cricket World Cup brightly with four straight group match wins, the 2019 finalists have since slumped to a poor run of results with four consecutive defeats.

New Zealand currently occupy the last semi-final slot available but only by virtue of having a better net run rate than Pakistan and Afghanistan, with all three teams tied with eight points after eight games.

New Zealand captain Williamson says the team must be ready to adapt to the playing conditions on Thursday.

"We'll still have to very much see what the pitch is like. There's been a lot of weather around and it could look different tomorrow," said Williamson.

"There's lots of things that we can't control, and the weather is one of those. There may be a thought in the back of your mind, but at the end of the day, our focus will be on the cricket that we want to play."

Highlights as South Africa bolstered their World Cup semi-final ambitions with a dominant 190-run victory over New Zealand in Pune

Speaking on their form so far in the competition Williamson said: "There were also some really close games and ones that we lost.

"I think if we look at the cricket on a whole, there has been a lot of good cricket.

"The beauty of this type of layout is that you do play everybody, you are challenged by everybody in different ways, so the focus is much more about your own cricket and how you look to try and handle that."

New Zealand similarly struggled to make the semi-finals in 2019 but were able to turn things around and reach the World Cup final.

Highlights of Australia's brilliant five run victory over New Zealand in Dharamsala at the Cricket World Cup

"I suppose guys have had some of those experiences, but it's another game on another day and four years later," Williamson said.

"So, the focus is here and now and, on the conditions, and how we want to adjust."

Williamson added that New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson's return after missing two matches due to injury would depend on the conditions ahead of Thursday's game.

How to watch

New Zealand take on Sri Lanka in Chennai on Thursday in their final World Cup group stage match; in a crucial clash to keep in contention for a semi-final place. Live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.