Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi says team proud of Cricket World Cup performance, but should have done better

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi says the team are proud of what they have achieved at this year's Cricket World Cup, but had the potential to do even more, as their chances of semi-final qualification slipped after New Zealand's win against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

After a memorable Cricket World Cup campaign, Afghanistan are on the brink of being eliminated after New Zealand's comfortable five-wicket win against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

They remain mathematically in contention for a place in the semi-final but would need an astonishing 438-run win against South Africa on Friday, live on Sky Sports, to leapfrog New Zealand into the top four.

Afghanistan looked set for a historic win against Australia in their last outing on Tuesday, having reduced them to 91-7, but the individual brilliance of Glenn Maxwell, with 201 runs off 128 balls, including 21 fours and 10 sixes, was enough to see them fall to defeat.

It was the highest individual run chase in World Cup history, surpassing Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman's 193 against South Africa in 2021.

Shahidi said in a press conference: "As a team we feel proud, we are happy with what we did in this World Cup. But as a captain, I wanted and I expected more. We should have done better.

"Especially in the last game, if we beat Australia that would have been a good achievement for us. But now, still we have one game and if we finish that well, we still have a chance for semi-final.

"So, we are hopeful that anything can happen. We are looking forward and still with what happened, we are feeling proud as a team and as a nation."

Despite their defeat and New Zealand's win on Thursday, high-spirited Afghanistan will look to end the group stage on a high. They have had a fantastic tournament with wins against three former champions in England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as well as a victory against the Netherlands.

Shahidi said his team are focused on learning from past mistakes, in particular fielding, and are looking to amend those for Friday's clash against South Africa.

"I know they are a good side and they play quality cricket. But coming into this World Cup, every team is a challenge for you. And every game is a big challenge. Like coming to the World Cup, it's not easy for the teams to come and play the World Cup. So, tomorrow is one of the challenges that we are facing.

"We faced eight games. That was also a challenge for us as a team. Now, tomorrow is South Africa, it will be challenging for us. They are a good side, they are a good batting side, and also, they have a good balling attack.

"So, we have to not worry about that because for us it will be our own strength and our own quality of cricket that we are playing, we are focusing on that and tomorrow our focus will be the same that what we can do better if we do well, we can beat any team, yeah so tomorrow's focus will be that."

Afghanistan's rise in ODI cricket has been something to celebrate and this tournament has shown their admirable progress with four wins already in this tournament, after only securing one victory across two World Cups after their qualification in 2015.

Afghanistan have shown they can compete among the best

South Africa have less of an incentive to Friday's clash, but a crushing defeat to title rivals India, will leave them eager to bounce back and regain confidence ahead of the Australia semi-final clash. South Africa batter Dan Miller praised Afghanistan's showing at this year's World Cup:

"They're a team that's certainly growing in confidence. They've showed that they can compete. I mean this World Cup they've done really, really well, beaten some big teams.

"They're a really strong team, and they have a chance to make the semi-finals. So, it's good to see.

"That's the joy of World Cup. You see different teams doing well... It's great to see and good for cricket."

What's next?

Afghanistan face South Africa in Ahmedabad as they look to finish their tournament on high with a miraculous 438-run win needed to make the Cricket World Cup semi-final. Watch Afghanistan face South Africa on Friday, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 8am.