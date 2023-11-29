Ben Stokes: England star undergoes surgery on left knee in bid to be fit for India Test series

Ben Stokes has undergone surgery on his long-term left knee injury as he races to be fit for England's Test series in India in January.

The Test captain has been struggling with the problem for at least 18 months and has had to play as a specialist batter since July, with his body unable to cope with the rigours of bowling.

Stokes suggested he was considering an operation after this summer's Ashes series, but instead chose to come out of ODI retirement and take part in England's title defence in India.

The 32-year-old played in six matches during the tournament, firing a century in the victory over the Netherlands and ending as England's second-highest run scorer in their disappointing group-stage elimination.

Stokes confirmed during the tournament that we would have surgery after returning home, and on Wednesday posted a photo on social media to confirm he had undergone the procedure.

"In and out," Stokes said in the post, where he is pictured outside a hospital. "Under the knife done. Rehab starts now!"

Stokes said when announcing the surgery ahead of their World Cup defeat to Australia that he would "be fine for the Test series in India, hopefully."

Image: Ben Stokes scored 304 runs in six matches during England's group-stage elimination in India

The first Test in Hyderabad starts on January 25, with the team expected to fly out to the United Arab Emirates for a warm-up camp two weeks earlier.

Stokes had earlier this week already withdrawn from next year's IPL appearance for the Chennai Super Kings in order to manage his workload and fitness, with the Twenty20 World Cup also on the horizon in June.

England will play India in five Test matches between January and March of next year with games held in Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.