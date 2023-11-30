Men's T20 World Cup: Uganda qualify for first time, will play in 2024 edition in West Indies and USA

Uganda have reached the Men's T20 World Cup for the first time with a dominant victory over Rwanda securing the 20th and final spot at the 2024 edition.

Uganda's win, in which they skittled their opponents for 65 before reaching their target in 8.1 overs, was their fifth in six games at the Africa Qualifier and clinched second place in the table behind already-qualified Namibia.

The Cricket Cranes can now look forward to their maiden World Cup appearance in any format when they compete in West Indies and USA next June.

Uganda's win ended Zimbabwe and Kenya's hopes of making the tournament proper.

Zimbabwe beat Kenya by 110 runs but that victory came in vain as Uganda made light work of Rwanda.

Uganda captain Brian Msaba said: "It is pretty surreal. I can't put words to the emotions we are feeling now as a team. It's massive for Ugandan cricket and huge for African cricket.

"A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to get us where we are today. It has been years of toil and hard work, four or five years of sacrifice. The fans joining in the celebrations was pretty special.

"I think the whole world realises there is a lot of potential outside the big nations. Hopefully this is something the government and sponsors can get behind."

T20 World Cup to take place next June

Namibia claimed the first spot from the Africa Qualifier earlier in the week when they defeated Tanzania and will now play in their third successive T20 World Cup.

Image: England won the previous edition of the Men's T20 World Cup, triumphing in Australia in 2022

The 2024 tournament, which runs from June 4-30, has been expanded from the 16 teams that competed in 2022.

The 20 nations will initially be split into four groups of five with the top two advancing to the Super 8 stage.

The Super 8s will then feature two pools of four with the top two making the semi-finals.

Teams to qualify for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup