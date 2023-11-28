Who has qualified for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA?

The next ICC Men's T20 World Cup takes place in West Indies and the United States of America in June 2024, with Namibia becoming the 19th of the 20 teams to qualify.

Namibia will play in their third consecutive edition of the tournament after guaranteeing the required top-two finish in the Africa Qualifier.

Gerhard Erasmus' side defeated Tanzania by 58 runs on Tuesday for their fifth win out of five.

Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe are still in contention for the second qualifying spot from the Africa Qualifier in Windhoek.

Should Uganda qualify, they will play in the T20 World Cup for the first time, while Kenya have featured in the tournament proper once before, at the inaugural edition in 2007.

Zimbabwe have appeared six times, most recently at the 2022 edition in Australia.

Who else has qualified for T20 World Cup?

Image: England won the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup, beating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

West Indies and USA earned automatic entry by dint of being hosts, with the latter to now play in the tournament for the first time.

England, Pakistan, New Zealand, India, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands and Sri Lanka secured their places by finishing in the top eight of the previous T20 World Cup in 2022.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh were then included after being the next two highest teams in the T20I rankings.

Every other spot was determined by regional qualifiers with Ireland and Scotland coming through the European section and Papua New Guinea emerging from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

Canada - who will now make their tournament bow - progressed through the Americas Qualifier, while Nepal and Oman are the Asian qualifiers.

How does the tournament work?

The 2024 T20 World Cup, which runs between June 4-30, will see the 20 teams divided into four groups of five with the top two advancing to the Super 8 stage. The Super 8s will feature two pools of four with the top two making the semi-finals.