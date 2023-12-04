India vs England Women: Sarah Glenn will look to lead tourists' attacking approach but knows challenges in store

England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn is hoping her side can bring their trademark attacking style of play to India but is conscious of the threat they will pose on home turf.

The frontline spinner has played in 52 T20's for England and recently featured for Brisbane Heat during the Women's Big Bash League, but is preparing for her first time playing in India.

England begin their three-match T20 series on Wednesday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Glenn is excited by the challenge ahead.

"We want to be attacking and look to take wickets," she said. "I'm looking forward to see where we can take our cricket.

"We had a successful summer, but India are a top quality side so hopefully there should be some great cricket on display."

England skipper Heather Knight featured in the inaugural Women's Premier League this year alongside fellow squad memebers Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley, and for Glenn, drawing on their experiences will be invaluable.

"It's massive, they've played at different grounds and with some of the Indian girls as well," she added. "I think it's great experience for myself and other girls who haven't played because we can feed off that.

"I think we're going to figure it out whilst we're out there and adapt on the ground and we're really good at doing that. Whatever challenge gets thrown at us, we'll be ready."

Left-arm spinner Ecclestone is also set to play on Wednesday for the first time since returning from a shoulder injury she picked up playing for Manchester Originals during The Hundred in August.

Ecclestone is the No 1 ranked bowler in world cricket and will be an integral part of England's bowling attack in the sub-continent.

Image: Sophie Ecclestone played a key role in England Women's successful summer campaign

England are touring India for the first time since 2019 in what will be an important trip for Jon Lewis' side as they look ahead to the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh next year and the 50-over World Cup in India in 2025.

"These conditions will help us," Glenn added. "We want to continue learning and evolving our game.

"I'm hoping to bring the momentum from the WBBL into this series. It was a great experience for me and I learnt a lot playing against some class players.

"That's what I set out to do in franchise cricket, to take my game forward as much as I can."

England's bowling attack is a blend of youth and experience with senior seamers like Kate Cross in the squad for the one-off Test featuring alongside newer pace attack options including Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer.

"It's my responsibility to talk to the youngsters about what I've experienced and I speak to the senior players about what I can learn from them, it's a two-way street," said Glenn.

The player auction for next year's Women's Premier League will also be taking place midway through the T20 series during the second match on Saturday with 14 England players entered.

"We've had an auction on the same day before and we know how to go about it," Glenn said, who is not available to buy.

"There are bound to be overlaps with so much more franchise cricket happening but it's about dealing with what is in front of us and dealing with that the best we can."

England play three IT20s in Mumbai, starting on December 6, before one-off, four-day Test from December 14. You can follow England women's tour of India across Sky Sports' digital platforms from Wednesday December 6.

England Women squads

IT20 squad: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt.

Test match squad: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (captain), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt.

England women's tour of India fixtures

Wednesday 6 December: India v England (First IT20), Wankhede Stadium

Saturday 9 December: India v England (Second IT20), Wankhede Stadium

Sunday 10 December: India v England (Third IT20), Wankhede Stadium

Thursday 14 December - Sunday 17 December: Test match, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

