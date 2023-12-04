England and Wales Cricket Board launches independent regulatory body in response to ICEC report

The England and Wales Cricket Board has launched a newly independent regulatory body, responding to recommendations made by this year's damning ICEC report.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket outlined widespread discrimination in the sport when it published wide-ranging findings earlier this year and made 44 suggestions for corrective action.

Monday's announcement of the 'Cricket Regulator' - with responsibility for matters of compliance, safeguarding, anti-corruption, anti-doping and anti-discrimination - is the governing body's latest response.

The ECB had pledged to have an independent body up and running before the start of the 2024 season and has moved fast to make good on that.

The regulator will be headed by former police officer Dave Lewis, taking the role of interim director, and he will set up the framework before a successor is appointed next year in open recruitment.

Lewis retired in 2020 as deputy chief constable of Dorset, Devon and Cornwall Police following a 30-year career.

The Cricket Regulator will be overseen by another new body, the independent cricket regulatory board.

Image: England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould

ECB chief executive Richard Gould welcomed the changes, stating: "It is important that the game has the best processes in place in order to enforce regulations.

"The ICEC report recommended that we introduce further independence to the game's regulatory process and the Cricket Regulator overseen by an independent Cricket Regulatory Board will do that.

"The Cricket Regulator is ring-fenced from the ECB, and that separation will ensure that their work is distinct from our work as the game's promoter."

Last June, the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket's report found English cricket was deep-rooted with widespread institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination.

The England and Wales Cricket Board issued an unreserved apology for the failings highlighted in the report and to the victims of discrimination in cricket, and said it would work over the next three months on a package of reforms based on the 44 recommendations within the report.

The ECB was told it must commit to being an anti-racist, anti-sexist and anti-classist organisation and encourage all other cricketing organisations to do the same.

Within a six-month period, it must put in place mandatory, specialist, high-quality training to support the development of racial literacy among its leadership and the most senior leadership of the wider game.