West Indies vs England: Shai Hope ton helps hosts chase down 326 to win ODI thriller in Antigua

England's first match since their World Cup disappointment ended in defeat, as the West Indies snatched a four-wicket win in a dramatic ODI series opener in Antigua.

Less than a month on from England's limp world title defence in India, where they were eliminated in the group stage after six losses in their nine matches, Jos Buttler's much-changed line-up were dismissed for 325 with the final ball of the innings after Harry Brook top-scored with 71.

Buttler's side were seemingly cruising to victory when the hosts fell to 213-5 with less than 12 overs remaining, only for West Indies captain Shai Hope and big-hitting Romario Shepherd to produce a quickfire sixth-wicket stand to set up a grandstand finish.

Image: Romario Shepherd fired 48 from 27 deliveries for the hosts

Shepherd made 48 and put on 89 with Hope, who finished unbeaten on 109 and ended the innings with back-to-back sixes, as West Indies chased down their victory target in dramatic fashion and with seven balls to spare.

How West Indies snatched ODI thriller

Phil Salt (45) and Will Jacks (26) got England off to a fast start after winning the toss and electing to bat, with the pair putting on a 77-run stand inside nine overs before ball falling in quick succession.

Image: Phil Salt helped England get off to a fast start after electing to bat first

Salt crashed five fours and three big sixes before the introduction of spin saw him dismissed when he lofted Gudakesh Motie to Keacy Carty at cover, with Jacks being caught behind off Oshane Thomas the next over.

Ben Duckett (20) was bowled by Yannic Cariah and Zak Crawley was almost removed by the same bowler when on 30, but Motie spilled a simple catch at long-on, with Crawley reaching 48 before he was run out after a huge mix-up between him and Brook.

Image: Zak Crawley (left) and Ben Duckett added 33 runs for the fourth-wicket stand

Brook accelerated after Buttler fell for just three to leave England 191-5, building his third ODI half-century and combining for a 23-run over with Liam Livingstone (17) before the latter was trapped lbw by Shepherd.

Shepherd also dismissed Brook soon after when he gave mid-off a routine catch, only for Sam Curran (38) and Brydon Carse (31 not out) to put on 66 in 38 balls down the order to bolster England's total.

Image: Sam Curran made three fours and two sixes in his innings, before going for 0-98 with the ball

Curran was run out chasing a quick single and Rehan Ahmed (12) and Gus Atkinson (0) were both removed in the final over by Thomas (2-57), although England's total was still their highest ODI score at the ground.

The hosts also started their innings strongly as Alick Athanaze and Brandon King put on a century stand, leaving England switching from pace to spin, with the West Indies reaching 104 when Athanaze (66) was removed lbw by Ahmed.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

King (35) was bowled by Livingstone (1-50) shortly after as just 11 runs came from a six-over period, giving England the advantage, before Carse claimed Carty lbw with the first ball of his second spell to reduce the West Indies to 144-3.

Shimron Hetmyer (32) fell to Atkinson to end a 56-run partnership with Hope, who brought up his half century with a huge six, while Rutherford (six) had a lbw appeal successfully overturned but was removed the next Rehan ball when he holed out to Brook at mid-wicket.

Image: Gus Atkinson (left) finished with 2-62 from his 10 overs

Shepherd made 48 from just 27 deliveries after going on a boundary burst but was removed by Atkinson in the 48th over, before Hope blasted Curran (0-98) for three sixes in the penultimate over to complete a famous victory.

Buttler: England can do things better

England captain Jos Buttler: "Fantastic game of cricket. A lot of credit goes to Shai Hope and his team-mates. They played really well at the back end to chase those runs down.

"I thought it was fantastic batting effort. I loved the intent the guys came out with on top. They set the tone for us. They bowled well in the middle phase and West Indies needed a special innings.

Image: Jos Buttler was one of only two England batters to fail to reach double figures

"There was a fantastic effort and credit to Hope and Shepherd with the sixes. I thought Rehan Ahmed was fantastic with his leg-spin bowling. A lot of good stuff in the game, we did things well and we can do things better."

West Indies player of the match Shai Hope: "I always back myself to win from any position. Shepherd was amazing, he is always amazing and is one of those guys you can depend on. He's great at this level and we're starting the series on a high. The aim is to repeat this in the next match."

What's next?

The series stays in Antigua for the second ODI, taking place on Wednesday at the same venue (5.30pm start), before the third and final ODI is played in Barbados on Saturday (5.30pm start).

A five-match T20 series then begins in Barbados on December 12, with two games in Grenada (December 14 and 16) and two more in Trinidad and Tobago (December 19 and 21). Watch all the best live sport and more with NOW.