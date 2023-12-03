England 1st innings
Total
325 all out, from 50 overs.
Batting
- Salt c Carty b Motie; 45 runs, 28 balls, 5 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 160.71
- Jacks c Hope b Joseph; 26 runs, 24 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 108.33
- Crawley run out; 48 runs, 63 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.19
- Duckett b Cariah; 20 runs, 23 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 86.96
- Brook c Joseph b Shepherd; 71 runs, 72 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 98.61
- Buttler (c, wk) c Athanaze b Motie; 3 runs, 13 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 23.08
- Livingstone lbw b Shepherd; 17 runs, 19 balls, 0 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 89.47
- Curran run out; 38 runs, 26 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 146.15
- Carse not out; 31 runs, 21 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 147.62
- Ahmed c & b Thomas; 12 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 150.00
- Atkinson c Sub b Thomas; 4 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
Extras
10 from 1 legbyes, 9 wides.
Fall of Wickets
- Phil Salt at 77 for 1, from 8.2 overs
- Will Jacks at 77 for 2, from 9.2 overs
- Ben Duckett at 110 for 3, from 15.4 overs
- Zak Crawley at 181 for 4, from 29.3 overs
- Jos Buttler at 191 for 5, from 33.3 overs
- Liam Livingstone at 232 for 6, from 38.5 overs
- Harry Brook at 239 for 7, from 40.6 overs
- Sam Curran at 305 for 8, from 47.3 overs
- Rehan Ahmed at 321 for 9, from 49.3 overs
- Gus Atkinson at 325 for 10, from 49.6 overs
Bowling
- Joseph: 10overs, 0 maidens, 65 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
- Shepherd: 10overs, 0 maidens, 77 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.70.
- Motie: 10overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.90.
- Thomas: 10overs, 0 maidens, 57 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.70.
- Cariah: 10overs, 0 maidens, 76 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.60.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
- Umpire: Chris Brown
- Reserve umpire: Nigel Duguid
- TV umpire: Nitin Menon