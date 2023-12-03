 Skip to content

Match summary

England in West Indies

1st ODI / North Sound

West Indies 326 for 6. England 325.

West Indies win by 4 wickets.

England 1st innings

Total

325 all out, from 50 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt c Carty b Motie; 45 runs, 28 balls, 5 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 160.71
  2. Jacks c Hope b Joseph; 26 runs, 24 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 108.33
  3. Crawley run out; 48 runs, 63 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.19
  4. Duckett b Cariah; 20 runs, 23 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 86.96
  5. Brook c Joseph b Shepherd; 71 runs, 72 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 98.61
  6. Buttler (c, wk) c Athanaze b Motie; 3 runs, 13 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 23.08
  7. Livingstone lbw b Shepherd; 17 runs, 19 balls, 0 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 89.47
  8. Curran run out; 38 runs, 26 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 146.15
  9. Carse not out; 31 runs, 21 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 147.62
  10. Ahmed c & b Thomas; 12 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 150.00
  11. Atkinson c Sub b Thomas; 4 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33

Extras

10 from 1 legbyes, 9 wides.

Fall of Wickets

  • Phil Salt at 77 for 1, from 8.2 overs
  • Will Jacks at 77 for 2, from 9.2 overs
  • Ben Duckett at 110 for 3, from 15.4 overs
  • Zak Crawley at 181 for 4, from 29.3 overs
  • Jos Buttler at 191 for 5, from 33.3 overs
  • Liam Livingstone at 232 for 6, from 38.5 overs
  • Harry Brook at 239 for 7, from 40.6 overs
  • Sam Curran at 305 for 8, from 47.3 overs
  • Rehan Ahmed at 321 for 9, from 49.3 overs
  • Gus Atkinson at 325 for 10, from 49.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Joseph: 10overs, 0 maidens, 65 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
  2. Shepherd: 10overs, 0 maidens, 77 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.70.
  3. Motie: 10overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.90.
  4. Thomas: 10overs, 0 maidens, 57 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.70.
  5. Cariah: 10overs, 0 maidens, 76 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.60.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
  • Umpire: Chris Brown
  • Reserve umpire: Nigel Duguid
  • TV umpire: Nitin Menon