England add Maia Bouchier and Kirstie Gordon to squad for India Test as Emma Lamb withdraws due to injury

Maia Bouchier and Kirstie Gordon have been called into England's squad for the one-off Test against India while Emma Lamb has withdrawn due to a back injury.

Opening batter Lamb was named in the initial 14-player squad but has now returned to the UK to see a spinal surgeon.

Fellow batter Bouchier and spin bowler Gordon have now been added to the group for the red-ball game in Mumbai, which starts on Thursday December 14.

Image: Emma Lamb will miss England's Test vs India with a back injury

Bouchier has played 22 T20 internationals and three one-day internationals for England, making 95 from 65 balls in her third ODI, against Sri Lanka in September.

The 25-year-old is part of the squad for the three-match T20 international series against India but did not play in the opening game, which England won by 38 runs.

The second and third matches take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Gordon was part of the England A squad that recently secured a 2-1 T20I series win over India A, taking six wickets across the three games with a best of 3-28.

Image: Kirstie Gordon, pictured here playing for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, last played for England in 2019

The Scotland-born bowler has not played for the full England side since a sole Test appearance at home to Australia in 2019.

Gordon also featured five times during the 2018 T20 World Cup in the West Indies.

Speaking about Lamb's injury and the call-ups of Bouchier and Gordon, England wicketkeeper Amy Jones said: "We're all really feeling for [Emma]. Hopefully she gets home and gets it all right.

"But it's a great opportunity for Maia and Kirstie. Everyone loves the idea of playing Test cricket and playing it as much as possible."

England Test squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Kirstie Gordon, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt