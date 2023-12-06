England vs India: Danni Wyatt leads tourists to commanding 38-run victory in first T20I

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt, celebrating her 150th T20I cap, shared a sparkling 138-run partnership to lead their side to a commanding 38-run victory over India in the first T20 international in Mumbai.

England got off to a horror start when they were reduced to 2-2 in the first over after Renuka Singh Thakur (3-27) dismissed Sophia Dunkley (one) and Alice Capsey (0) for a golden duck.

Vice-captain Sciver-Brunt (77) and Wyatt (75) steadied the ship and helped England post 197-6, capitalising on the mistakes of India's bowlers who struggled with their line and lengths.

In reply, England's bowling attack stepped up taking regular wickets and reduced the hosts to 82-3 by the halfway mark.

Shafali Verma (52) was the only India player to surpass a half-century and the hosts were restricted to 159-6 primarily by Sophie Ecclestone (3-15) who made a stunning return to action.

All-rounder Sciver-Brunt (1-35) bowled the dangerous Smriti Mandhana (six) early in the third over, while left-arm spinner Ecclestone picked up three wickets on return and silenced the crowd when she bowled India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (26).

Verma, who made a 37-ball half-century, and Richa Ghosh (21) helped to propel their side past 100 but a lower-order mini collapse saw India fall from 122-4 to 151-6 in the space of four overs.

Image: England's vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt starred with both the bat and the ball

It was a big ask when the hosts were left needing 58 runs from 18 balls and Ecclestone added insult to injury when she had Kanika Ahuja (15) caught in the penultimate over.

India failed to create an imposing partnership, their highest worth 41 runs between Kaur and Verma, and were unable to put the England bowlers under pressure.

Earlier, Wyatt brought up her half-century in style after she clubbed Shreyanka Patil (2-44) for six over the long-off boundary and was dropped on 52 two balls later at long-on.

Her cameo consisted of eight boundaries and two sixes but Wyatt eventually gifted India's debutant Saika Ishaque a wicket when she played across the wrong line and was stumped by Ghosh.

India were poor in the field after they let the ball leak to the boundary rope several times and also dropped Sciver-Brunt on 45.

Sciver-Brunt was removed three overs later in the 19th after she got an outside edge that was caught by a diving Ghosh after hitting 13 boundaries.

England’s captain Heather Knight (six) had a disappointing outing that lasted only seven deliveries before she was bowled by Patil - India’s other debutant.

Amy Jones (23) was following suit hitting three boundaries and one six but was caught at deep midwicket by Jemimah Rodrigues off the final ball of the innings.

Wyatt reflects on 'added pressure' of 150th T20I cap

England batter Danni Wyatt:

"It's always nice to do well on your big day [earning 150th T20I cap].

"There is a bit more pressure, I guess, but I tried not to think too much about it being a big game for me.

"It's something I'll look back on when I'm retired, how many games I've played. I'm getting old now!

"It's always really nice to contribute to a win... and we've got two more big games at the weekend."

What's next?

The second IT20 will take place on Saturday 9 December at the Wankhede Stadium before the third and final match is played on Sunday 10 December.

The one-off four-day Test will take place from Thursday 14 December until Sunday December 17 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

