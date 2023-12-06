 Skip to content

Match summary

England Women in India

1st T20I / Mumbai (WS)

India Women Yet to bat. England Women are batting, 28 for 2, from 4 overs.

England Women are 28 for 2 with 16.0 overs remaining.

England Women 1st innings

Total

28 for 2, from 4 overs.

Batting

  1. Dunkley b Renuka Singh Thakur; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  2. Wyatt not out; 15 runs, 13 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 115.38
  3. Capsey b Renuka Singh Thakur; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  4. Sciver-Brunt not out; 8 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 114.29

Extras

4 from 3 legbyes, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Knight
  • Jones
  • Kemp
  • Ecclestone
  • Glenn
  • Bell
  • Gaur

Fall of Wickets

  • Sophia Dunkley at 2 for 1, from 0.4 overs
  • Alice Capsey at 2 for 2, from 0.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Renuka Singh Thakur: 2overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
  2. Vastrakar: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  3. Ishaque: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.

Match details

  • Toss: India Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • Match referee: Varsha Nagre
  • Umpire: Saiyed Khalid
  • Umpire: Vrinda Rathi
  • Reserve umpire: N Janani
  • TV umpire: Rohan Pandit