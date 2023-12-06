England Women 1st innings
Total
28 for 2, from 4 overs.
Batting
- Dunkley b Renuka Singh Thakur; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Wyatt not out; 15 runs, 13 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 115.38
- Capsey b Renuka Singh Thakur; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Sciver-Brunt not out; 8 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 114.29
Extras
4 from 3 legbyes, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Knight
- Jones
- Kemp
- Ecclestone
- Glenn
- Bell
- Gaur
Fall of Wickets
- Sophia Dunkley at 2 for 1, from 0.4 overs
- Alice Capsey at 2 for 2, from 0.5 overs
Bowling
- Renuka Singh Thakur: 2overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
- Vastrakar: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
- Ishaque: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
Match details
- Toss: India Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Match referee: Varsha Nagre
- Umpire: Saiyed Khalid
- Umpire: Vrinda Rathi
- Reserve umpire: N Janani
- TV umpire: Rohan Pandit