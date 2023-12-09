England bowl India out for just 80 to wrap up T20 series with 2-0 lead in Mumbai

England bowled hosts India out for just 80 as they wrapped up the T20 series by taking a 2-0 lead at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, winning by four wickets.

Every England bowler took a wicket, with four of the attack in Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn claiming two wickets each, and Nat Sciver-Brunt and Freya Kemp taking one apiece.

Despite the superb bowling performance, and a very poor display with the bat from India, England still lost six wickets and slipped to 61-2 and 74-6, but did confirm the win after only 11.2 overs.

Alice Capsey registered 15 with the bat, before being spectacularly caught, while Sciver-Brunt notched 16 and Sophia Dunkley nine. Ecclestone ended with nine not out.

Skipper Heather Knight finished on seven not out, while wicketkeeper Jones scored five. Danni Wyatt and Kemp were both removed for a duck.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

England duo Danni Wyatt and Kate Cross have secured their first Women's Premier League deals after being signed for around £30,000 each.

Opening batter Wyatt was picked up by UP Warriorz - the side led by England head coach Jon Lewis - during Saturday's auction, with seam bowler Cross purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Scotland international Kathryn Bryce was bought by Gujarat Giants for a fee in the region of £10,000.

England players including Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier and Bess Heath went unsold with only nine overseas spots left vacant across the five franchises once they announced their released and retained lists in October.

The teams - Warriorz, Bangalore, Giants, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals - are allowed six overseas players each in their squads.

Six England stars had already been retained from the inaugural season in 2023, including Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong for defending champions Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore kept hold of England captain Heather Knight, Warriorz retained fast bowler Lauren Bell and spinner Sophie Ecclestone, and Capitals kept all-rounder Alice Capsey.

Sophia Dunkley was the only England player released after the 2023 season, let go by Gujarat, and did not enter this year's auction.