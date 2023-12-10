England player ratings: Rehan Ahmed and Gus Atkinson star despite series defeat to West Indies

We rate England's players out of 10 after they lost their one-day international series 2-1 against West Indies in Bridgetown.

Phil Salt - 5

Image: England's Phil Salt scored 45 off 28 balls in the first ODI match against the West Indies

Total score in three-match series: 70 runs

Highest score: 45 from 28 balls in first ODI

Five may seem slightly harsh for Phil Salt but the England opener has only been able to get past the powerplay three times in his ODI career. In the series-decider on Saturday, Salt (four) made an underwhelming contribution after he became debutant Matthew Forde’s first victim.

Salt shared a stunning 77-run stand with Will Jacks in the opener, both of whom were absent from the 50-over World Cup in October.

However, Salt’s performance throughout the series could have been better. He didn’t make it to a single half-century and his performance in the rain-affected series-decider was the most disappointing. He hit the second ball of England’s innings over point for four but at the end of the first over, chipped straight to mid-off to wrap up his outing.

Will Jacks - 7

Image: England's Will Jacks took three wickets in the ODI series-decider on Saturday

Total score in three-match series: 116 runs

Highest score: 73 from 72 balls in second ODI

All-rounder Will Jacks scores higher because of his versatility as he made significant contributions with both the bat and the ball.

He helped England level the series as he top-scored for his country reaching his second ODI career half-century. He led a mature knock which ensured England got over the line with more than 17 overs to spare.

In the series-decider, Jacks finished on figures of 3-22 removing Keacy Carty (50), Shimron Hetmyer (12) and Sherfane Rutherford (three). These significant breakthroughs helped trigger a West Indies collapse as they added only 19 runs for those three wickets. His performance as a batting all-rounder has been impressive.

Zak Crawley - 5

Image: England's Zak Crawley struggled to reach a half-century during the ODI series against West Indies

Total score in three-match series: 51 runs

Highest score: 48 from 63 balls in first ODI

Test opener Zak Crawley impressed in the first ODI when he added a solid 48 but was run out by West Indies Alick Athanaze two shy of a half-century.

His performance in both the second and third ODI was well below par but he earns points for his efforts in the field. In the second match, Crawley took three catches to dismiss Brandon King (17), Carty (0) and Romario Shepherd (19).

Ben Duckett - 7

Image: Ben Duckett helped England recover from a collapse after scoring 71 from 73 balls in the ODI series-decider

Total score in three-match series: 94 runs.

Highest score: 71 from 73 balls in third ODI

Despite Ben Duckett's emphatic 71 in the third ODI on Saturday, his efforts were in vain. Partly due to the rain-affected encounter but also because of a tremendous batting effort from Romario Shepherd (41no) and Matthew Forde (13no) which saw the West Indies clinch the series 2-1.

Duckett’s ability to absorb pressure when England are in trouble also gives him an extra mark. England were 48-4 when he came to the crease and his knock made a significant contribution to their 206-9. Duckett's performance in the second ODI loses him a few marks, but overall he's a trusted middle-order batter and can perform in intense situations.

Harry Brook - 7

Image: England's Harry Brook is run out in the third one-day international against West Indies in Barbados

Total score in three-match series: 115 runs

Highest score: 71 from 72 balls in first ODI

Harry Brook has been more careful compared to his performance in the World Cup where he was dismissed between 10 and 25 in four of his first five outings.

In the first ODI, Brook accumulated the highest score sharing an impressive fourth-wicket stand with Crawley. However, his efforts were undone by West Indies’ skipper Shai Hope whose magnificent 109 not out led his side to victory. We haven't seen Brook be as explosive as we know he can be and his score of one in the third ODI loses him a few marks.

Jos Buttler - 5

Image: England captain Jos Buttler walks off the field after losing the three-match series 2-1 against the West Indies

Total score in three-match series: 61 runs

Highest score: 58no from 45 balls in second ODI

England's white-ball captain has been plagued with a disappointing run of form since the World Cup in October.

England’s tour in the Caribbean was supposed to help rebuild their white-ball image after they capitulated in India. Instead, it brought Buttler’s form, or lack thereof, back into question.

In the first ODI, the skipper made a disappointing score of three - the lowest of the entire team. He gained some confidence back with his 58 not out in the second game, but his form dipped again in the series-decider. He ballooned Alzarri Joseph’s bouncer to deep fine leg off a top edge to leave England in trouble at 49-5 and joint with Crawley, scored the lowest of his team - again.

Liam Livingstone - 6

Image: England's Liam Livingstone celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Brandon King during the first ODI cricket

Total wickets: Four

Most economical figures: 3-39 in second ODI

Liam Livingstone has been relatively impressive with both the bat and the ball throughout the series. During the series-decider, his 45 was the second-highest score but made a mistake when he spooned the ball straight to mid-on.

In the second ODI, Livingstone finished on figures of 3-39 and took the key wicket of West Indies' skipper Shai Hope (68).

Sam Curran: 4

Image: England's Sam Curran took three wickets in the second ODI match after a poor start to the series

Total wickets: Three

Most economical figures: 3-33 in second ODI

Sam Curran’s figures of 0-98 in the first match were England's most expensive ever in a men's ODI and despite Buttler allowing him to bowl his allotted 10 overs, Curran was unable to take a single wicket.

There will be questions around whether Curran should occupy one of England's five bowling spots. He added some muscle to the tail with his 38 in the first ODI, but given England’s already impressive batting depth, it’s not enough reason for him to stay.

However, when Curran does put on his best performance, he can be ruthless. In the second ODI he justified England’s faith in taking 3-33 from seven overs and put the hosts on the back foot early.

But in the series-decider, Curran struggled again and was unable to take a wicket in the four overs he bowled.

Rehan Ahmed: 9

Image: England's leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed continues to make positive strides and impress with his bowling attack

Total wickets: Five

Most economical figures: 2-40 in first and second ODI

The youngest member of England’s ODI squad has been on an incredible trajectory ever since he took a five-for on his debut in Pakistan. His high score is more due to his consistency than his wickets. Buttler has been able to turn to Rehan when he’s needed a breakthrough and he’s provided.

His impressive rhythm has continued in the Caribbean and the selectors will be keeping a close eye on him for the T20 World Cup next year.

Gus Atkinson: 9

Image: England's Gus Atkinson celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer during the first ODI cricket match

Total wickets: Six

Most economical figures: 2-28

Gus Atkinson scores highly because of his consistency throughout the tournament. The fast bowler has been able to make key breakthroughs in games and is a reliable bowler for England, particularly when his performance is up against the likes of Curran.

He took four wickets in the 50-over World Cup this year and has also made a strong case for his inclusion in the T20 version of the tournament in 2024.

What's next?

The five-match T20 international series begins in Barbados on Tuesday (10pm UK) before the sides head to Grenada for games two and three (Thursday and Saturday, both at 5.30pm).

They then move to Trinidad and Tobago for the final two fixtures (Tuesday December 19 and Thursday December 21, both at 10pm).