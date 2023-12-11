West Indies vs England: Stop clock trial to begin during five-match T20I series

The ICC stop clock trial will begin during England's five-match T20I series against the West Indies starting on Tuesday December 12 in Barbados.

The trial will run from December 2023 to April 2024 in men's limited-overs internationals to regulate the amount of time taken by teams between overs.

If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a five-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings.

Changes to the pitch and outfield monitoring regulations were also approved, including a simplification of the criteria against which a pitch is assessed and increasing the threshold for when a venue could have its international status removed from five demerit points to six over a five-year period.

England suffered a first one-day international series defeat to the West Indies in 16 years on Sunday after the hosts clinched a four-wicket victory in a rain-affected Barbados decider.

West Indies captain Shai Hope led the hosts to a victory after scoring a scintillating unbeaten 109 in the first ODI in Antigua, with Jos Buttler scoring the lowest of the England team.

The England skipper helped to level the series after scoring a half-century to lead his side to a six-wicket win. However, it was the West Indies who came out on top in the series-decider after a remarkable debut from fast bowler Matthew Forde (3-29).

Image: England's captain Jos Buttler walks off the field after losing the three-match ODI series 2-1 against the West Indies

Pace bowler Sam Curran will be under the spotlight after he struggled to pick up wickets, finishing on figures of 0-98 in the first ODI, England's most expensive ever in a men's one-dayer, and 0-22 in the series decider.

The 25-year-old had made a comeback in the second match with a three-for, taking crucial wickets to help lead England's charge against the Windies.

With the T20 World Cup taking place in the Caribbean and United States next year, the five-match T20I series will be a vital chance for the team to impress selectors.

Following a dismal World Cup campaign where England lost six of their nine games and crashed out of the tournament, Buttler has been working to help rebuild their white-ball image.

Image: England's Will Jacks took three wickets in the ODI series-decider on Saturday

Buttler's performance has also been brought into question after he struggled in India. In the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he posted scores of three and 58 before being dismissed for a golden duck on Saturday.

For the T20 leg of the tour England welcome back senior players Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes after they were omitted from the ODI series.

Fast bowler John Turner has also been included in the line-up after a dazzling white-ball display for Hampshire this summer, most notably a return of 21 wickets in just 11 Vitality Blast matches for the county - having only made his T20 debut six months ago.

The 22-year-old remains eager to make his debut and describes his pace as his "major strength", though one former coach of his - ex-Durham and South Africa cricketer Dale Benkenstein - has likened his action to Australian great, and chief England tormenter in the Ashes, Glenn McGrath.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

West Indies have picked Andre Russell with the all-rounder now in line for his first international appearance since the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

England squad for T20I series: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner, Chris Woakes

West Indies squad for T20I series: Rovman Powell (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

The five-match T20 international series begins in Barbados on Tuesday (10pm UK) before the sides head to Grenada for games two and three (Thursday and Saturday, both at 5.30pm).

They then move to Trinidad and Tobago for the final two fixtures (Tuesday December 19 and Thursday December 21, both at 10pm).

You can follow England's tour of the West Indies across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Watch all the best live sport and more with NOW