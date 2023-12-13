Usman Khawaja: Australia batter speaks out on 'humanitarian appeal' on boots ahead of first Test vs Pakistan

Usman Khawaja has vowed to fight the ICC ruling which prevents him from wearing boots showing support for the people of Gaza, insisting the statements are non-political and 'a humanitarian appeal'.

Batter Khawaja had the messages 'Freedom is a human right' and 'All lives are equal' written on his boots in the colours of the Palestinian flag in Tuesday's training session for the first Test against Pakistan.

According to Australian media reports, the Pakistan-born opener intended to wear the boots during the match, which starts at Perth Stadium on Thursday, but the ICC Code of Conduct forbids players wearing, displaying or conveying messages through arm bands or other items on clothing or equipment without prior approval. Messages related to political, religious or racial activities or causes are not allowed.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

In a video statement posted on his X account and reposted by Cricket Australia's official account, Khawaja spoke about why he believed he was making a non-political statement and vowed to fight the ICC's ruling which prohibits the left-hander wearing the boots with those messages on them during a match.

"What I've written on my shoes isn't political, I'm not taking sides," Khawaja said. "Human life to me is equal; One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life, is equal to one Hindu life, and so on. I'm just speaking up for those who don't have a voice.

"This is close to my heart. When I see thousands of innocent children die without any repercussions or remorse, I imagine my two girls - what if this was them? No-one choose where they're born - and then I see the world turn their backs on them, my heart can't take it.

"I already feel my life wasn't equal to others when I was growing up, but luckily for me I never lived in a world where that inequality was life or death.

Usman Khawaja's full statement "I won't say much, I don't need to, but what do want is for everyone who did get offended, somehow, to ask yourself these questions: Is freedom not for everyone? Are all lives not equal? "To me, personally, it doesn't matter what race, religion or culture you are. Let's be honest about it, if me saying 'all lives are equal' has offended people to the point where they're calling me up and telling me off, well isn't that a bigger problem? These people obviously don't believe in what I do, and it's obviously not a handful of people who feel this way - you'd be shocked. "What I've written on my shoes isn't political. I'm not taking sides. Human life to me is equal. One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life, is equal to one Hindu life, and so on. I'm just speaking up for those who don't have a voice. "This is close to my heart. When I see thousands of innocent children die without any repercussions or remorse, I imagine my two girls - what if this was them? No-one choose where they're born - and then I see the world turn their backs on them, my heart can't take it. "I already feel my life wasn't equal to others when I was growing up, but luckily for me I never lived in a world where that inequality was life or death. "The ICC have told me I can't wear my shoes on field as they believe it's a political statement under their guidelines. I don't believe it's so, it's a humanitarian appeal. "I will respect their view and decision, but I will fight it and seek to gain approval. Freedom is a human right."

"The ICC have told me I can't wear my shoes on field as they believe it's a political statement under their guidelines. I don't believe it's so, it's a humanitarian appeal. I will respect their view and decision, but I will fight it and seek to gain approval. Freedom is a human right."

Earlier, governing body Cricket Australia backed Khawaja's right to express his support for the people of Gaza but expected him to conform to ICC playing equipment ruled.

"We support the right of our players to express personal opinions, but the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Captain Pat Cummins later told a media conference that Khawaja had decided against wearing the boots during the match.

Image: Pat Cummins did not believe there was anything divisive about Usman Khawaja's messages on his boots

"Uzzie doesn't want to make too big of a fuss," Cummins said. "On his shoes he had, 'all lives are equal'. I think that's not very divisive. I don't think anyone can really have too many complaints about that."

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who like Khawaja is a Muslim with Pakistani heritage, was banned from wearing wristbands featuring the slogans 'Save Gaza' and 'Free Palestine' by the ICC in 2014.

The ICC did, however, allow players to take the knee before international matches in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in 2020 and 2021.

Image: England's Moeen Ali was banned from wearing 'Free Palestine' and 'Save Gaza' wristbands in 2014

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.

There was no immediate reply to a request for comment on the matter from the ICC. Australia's Sports Minister Anika Wells, however, gave Khawaja her full backing.

"I have always advocated for athletes having the right to a voice and to speak up on matters important to them," Wells said.

"Usman Khawaja is a great athlete and a great Australian. He should have every right to speak up on matters that are important to him.

"He has done so in a peaceful and respectful way. He has done so as an individual and expressed an individual opinion that does not compromise the Australian cricket team's obligations to the ICC."