Australia on top against Pakistan despite Aamer Jamal six-for as Mitchell Marsh smashes 90

Australia closed day two of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth with a lead of 355 as Mitchell Marsh smacked a quick-fire 90 before the tourists dug in.

Marsh's 107-ball knock, which featured 15 fours and a six, took Australia from their overnight 346-5 to 487 all out, an innings underpinned by David Warner's 164 at the start of his farewell Test tour.

Seamer Aamer Jamal bagged 6-111 on his Pakistan debut, including crackerjack deliveries to bowl Alex Carey (34) and Mitchell Starc (12) on day two.

Imam-ul-Haq anchored the reply with 38 not out from 136 balls, adding 74 with the equally obdurate Abdullah Shafique (42 off 121) and then 49 with the more free-flowing Shan Masood (30 off 43).

Masood snicked Starc behind to Carey close to stumps, with Shafique first to fall as he clipped off-spinner Nathan Lyon to Warner at short fine leg, handing Lyon his 497th Test wicket.

Image: Aamer Jamal bagged a six-wicket haul on debut for Pakistan in Perth

Lyon is playing his first Test since an Ashes-ending calf injury at Lord's in June, with his return in place of Todd Murphy the only Australia change from the fifth Test against England at The Kia Oval in July.

Australia will have to replace Warner early next year, with the veteran opener planning to retire from Test cricket after his home game against Pakistan in Sydney from January 3.

The 37-year-old - criticised by team-mate Mitchell Johnson ahead of the series - dazzled on day one in Perth, scoring his 26th Test hundred and first in almost a year before he hauled a short ball from Pakistan new boy Jamal to deep backward square.

Jamal had made Travis Head (40) his maiden Test wicket on the first day and struck four times on day two, with his scalps of Carey and Head followed by those of Pat Cummins (9) and Lyon (5).

Khurram Shahzad was the man to dismiss Marsh, though, bowling the all-rounder on the drive as he was denied a fourth Test hundred and first against anyone other than England.