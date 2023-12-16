India vs England women's Test: Hosts seal 347-run victory on day three as Deepti Sharma takes four wickets

England fell to a crushing 347-run defeat to India after collapsing for a second time in their one-off Test match in Mumbai.

Having been dismissed for 136 in their first innings, Heather Knight's side were bowled out for five fewer runs the second time around to bring the match to an end during the opening session on day three of the four-day contest.

Deepti Sharma starred by taking 4-32 to finish with figures of 9-39 in the match for India, whose captain Harmanpreet Kaur had declared on 186-6 before the start of play on Saturday to set England 478 to win.

England captain Knight top scored for her side with 21 as they were skittled out for 131 in just 27.3 overs, while Charlie Dean was the only other player to reach 20 runs as she ended unbeaten on that score.

