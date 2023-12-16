England vs West Indies: Phil Salt's ton leads tourists to seven-wicket victory in high-scoring thriller

England's opener Phil Salt smashed a historic 109 not out to lead the tourists to a seven-wicket victory against West Indies in the third T20 international.

Salt reached his first T20 ton in 51 balls as England raced to 226-3 and completed the highest successful run chase at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium to keep the series alive.

England's captain Jos Buttler and Salt got off to a commanding start as they shared an impressive 115-run opening stand.

The visitors needed 21 runs from the final over and Harry Brook (31no) smashed consecutive sixes over extra cover and fine leg to help lead England to a stunning victory.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran (82) led the charge for the West Indies after smashing his career-best T20I score to help the hosts post 222-6.

England's Adil Rashid (2-32) was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed Pooran and Shai Hope (26).

More to follow.

What's next?

The five-match series now moves to Trinidad and Tobago for the final two fixtures on December 19 and December 21, both starting at 10pm. Stream Sky Sports with NOW