 Skip to content

England vs West Indies: Phil Salt's ton leads tourists to seven-wicket victory in high-scoring thriller

West Indies Nicholas Pooran (82) hit his career best score but hosts struggled with the ball; the five-match series now moves to Trinidad and Tobago for the final two fixtures on December 19 and December 21, both starting at 10pm

Saturday 16 December 2023 21:28, UK

England&#39;s Phil Salt hits a six during the win against West Indies
Image: England's Phil Salt hits a six during the win against West Indies

England's opener Phil Salt smashed a historic 109 not out to lead the tourists to a seven-wicket victory against West Indies in the third T20 international.

Salt reached his first T20 ton in 51 balls as England raced to 226-3 and completed the highest successful run chase at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium to keep the series alive.

England's captain Jos Buttler and Salt got off to a commanding start as they shared an impressive 115-run opening stand.

The visitors needed 21 runs from the final over and Harry Brook (31no) smashed consecutive sixes over extra cover and fine leg to help lead England to a stunning victory.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran (82) led the charge for the West Indies after smashing his career-best T20I score to help the hosts post 222-6.

Trending

England's Adil Rashid (2-32) was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed Pooran and Shai Hope (26).

More to follow.

Also See:

What's next?

The five-match series now moves to Trinidad and Tobago for the final two fixtures on December 19 and December 21, both starting at 10pm. Stream Sky Sports with NOW

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, World Darts Championship and more