Rising Pakistan star Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia Test series as West Indies name squad

Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad has been ruled out for the remainder of the Australia three-Test series with a rib stress fracture and muscle tear.

After impressing on his Test debut in Perth with five wickets, Shahzad pulled up in pain and was sent for scans. Those results revealed a stress fracture in his 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear.

"PCB will now consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol will be established for the player," a Pakistan Cricket Board statement said on Thursday. "He will then return to Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation."

Despite a heavy loss for Pakistan, Shahzad finished with match figures of 5-128 in the first Test of the series at Perth, taking 3-45 in the second innings.

Pakistan had already traveled to Australia with a weakened bowling line-up after fast bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out due to a long-term injury.

Pakistan has lost its last 15 Tests in Australia, last winning in 1995 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The teams play the second Test in Melbourne beginning next Tuesday, with the third Test set for Sydney beginning on January 3.

West Indies name inexperienced squad for Australia series

West Indies meanwhile will blood at least four debutants in their first Test against Australia next month after naming seven uncapped players in a 15-man squad for the two-match series.

Languishing at eighth in the world rankings, the Caribbeans' hopes of ending a 20-year losing streak against Australia appear faint with all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers electing to skip the series to play franchise T20 cricket.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales, meanwhile, is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

"The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players," lead selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement.

"However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year, which has unearthed significant talent throughout the region."

Image: Kraigg Brathwaite will captain West Indies' squad for the two-Test series in Australia in January (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

The uncapped players in the Kraigg Brathwaite-captained squad are batsman Zachary McCaskie, wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, all-rounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and Kevin Sinclair; and fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph.

Australia's least experienced player in the 11 that thrashed Pakistan by 360 runs in the first Test in Perth on Sunday is 26-Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

The West Indies series starts at Adelaide Oval on January 17 before moving to the Gabba in Brisbane from January 25.

Australia completed their seventh consecutive whitewash of the West Indies in Tests in the last home summer with wins in Perth and Adelaide.

The Caribbeans' last Test win over Australia came in their 3-1 home series loss in 2003, while their last victory in Australia was in 1997.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva (wk), Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach (wk), Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie.

