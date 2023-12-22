Usman Khawaja: Australia batter asks ICC for 'consistency' after charge against him for wearing black armband

Australia's Usman Khawaja has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for "consistency" after he was sanctioned for wearing a black armband in the first Test against Pakistan.

In the days leading up to the first Test in Perth, Khawaja, who has used his social media accounts to post about the conflict in Gaza, was pictured wearing batting spikes with the words "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" - the writing in red, green and black, the colours of the Palestinian flag.

Khawaja opted not to wear the shoes in the match itself, but did wear a black armband, which the ICC says was in breach of its Clothing and Equipment Regulations as he did not ask them or Cricket Australia for permission.

Image: The shoes of Usman Khawaja, pictured during an Australian nets session the in Perth ahead of the first Test

An ICC spokesperson said: "Usman displayed a personal message [armband] during the first Test match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages.

"This is a breach under the category of an 'other breach' and the sanction for a first offence is a reprimand."

ICC regulations bar cricketers from displaying messages of political, religious or racial causes. But, speaking ahead of the second Test on Friday, Khawaja said the armband was for a "personal bereavement".

He told reporters: "The ICC asked me day two what (the armband) was for, I told them it was for a personal bereavement. I never ever stated it was for anything else.

"The shoes were for a different matter, I'm happy to say that, but the armband (reprimand) made no sense to me."

Khawaja said he will contest the charge but will not wear the armband during the Melbourne Boxing Day Test.

"I followed all the regulations and past precedents," he said. "Guys have put stickers on their bats, names on their shoes, done all sorts of things in the past without ICC approval and never been reprimanded.

"I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable for everyone and they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn't been done yet."

Khawaja added the reason he made the stance was to shine a light on humanitarian issues and what he feels "passionate and strong about".

He said: "The reason I'm doing it is because it hit me hard... when I'm looking at my Instagram, and I see kids, innocent kids, videos of them dying, that's what's hit me the hardest.

"I just imagined my young daughter... I get emotional talking about it right now. For me, that's the reason I'm doing this. I don't have any hidden agendas."

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said the organisation has, in consultation with Khawaja, proposed to the ICC an alternative way he can express his support for humanitarian issues.

Hockley said: "The ICC has rules in place for very good reason and we expect our players to follow and comply with those regulations.

"The work that we've been doing since is to see if there's a really respectful way that is very much unifying, that brings people together, to allow Uzzie to really share his message.

"That's the subject now of ICC consideration... we'll wait to see the outcome of those before going any further."