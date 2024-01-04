David Warner: Australia batter 'relieved' to be reunited with baggy green after social media plea

Australia's opener David Warner said he was "pleased and relieved" to be reunited with his missing baggy green after he issued a social media plea on Tuesday.

Warner's baggy green went missing from his bag on the eve of his final Test match between Australia and Pakistan at his home Sydney Cricket Ground.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, the veteran batter claimed the cap was taken from his backpack during transit to Sydney.

"I'm pleased and relived that I've got my baggy back in my hand," Warner said.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I will cherish this for the rest of my life.

"I am very grateful to all of those involved in locating it - the Qantas team, the freight company, the hotel and our own team management.

"It is a load off my shoulders going into the last couple of days. I really appreciate it so thank you all."

At a press conference on Monday, Warner announced he was also retiring from one-day cricket but would still be available for T20 internationals.

Image: David Warner embraces Usman Khawaja as they open the batting in his last ever Test match

Australia's victory over India in the World Cup final in November was his last 50-over match on the international stage and proved the perfect way for him to sign off in that format.

Warner pleaded for its return on social media on Monday saying: "Unfortunately, someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls' presents in there, inside this backpack was my baggy green.

"It's sentimental to me, it's something I would love to have back in my hands walking out there come this week. If it is the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here, you won't get into trouble."

Warner made 34 in what is likely to be his penultimate innings in the long form of cricket as Australia reached 116-2 on the rain-disrupted second day of the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney.

Bad light stopped play midway through the second session before a huge rainstorm swept down across the city, leaving Australia still 197 runs behind Pakistan's first innings score of 313.