T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Men's fixtures, results, schedule, venues and start times with all matches live on Sky Sports

The Men's T20 World Cup takes place in West Indies and the USA in June, with England returning as defending champions for an event expanded to 20 teams.

Every match will be live on Sky Sports, starting with the tournament opener between USA and Canada in Grand Prairie, Texas on Sunday June 2 and concluding with the final in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday June 29.

Group stage

Group A - India, Pakistan, Ireland , Canada, USA

, Canada, USA Group B - England , Australia, Namibia, Scotland , Oman

, Australia, Namibia, , Oman Group C - New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D - South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super 8s stage, with the top two in each Super 8s pools then reaching the semi-finals.

T20 World Cup - full group-stage fixtures (all times UK and Ireland)

Sunday June 2

USA vs Canada - Grand Prairie, Texas (1.30am)

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea - Providence, Guyana (3.30pm)

Monday June 3

Namibia vs Oman - Bridgetown, Barbados (1.30am)

Sri Lanka vs South Africa - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)

Tuesday June 4

Afghanistan vs Uganda - Providence, Guyana (1.30am)

England vs Scotland - Bridgetown, Barbados (3.30pm)

Netherlands vs Nepal - Grand Prairie, Texas (4.30pm)

Wednesday June 5

India vs Ireland - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)

Thursday June 6

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda - Providence, Guyana (12.30am)

Australia vs Oman - Bridgetown, Barbados (1.30am)

USA vs Pakistan - Grand Prairie, Texas (4.30pm)

Namibia vs Scotland - Bridgetown, Barbados (3.30pm)

Friday June 7

Canada vs Ireland - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)

Saturday June 8

New Zealand vs Afghanistan - Providence, Guyana (12.30am)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Grand Prairie, Texas (1.30am)

Netherlands vs South Africa - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)

Australia vs England - Bridgetown, Barbados (6pm)

Sunday June 9

West Indies vs Uganda - Providence, Guyana (1.30am)

India vs Pakistan - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)

Oman vs Scotland - North Sound, Antigua (6pm)

Monday June 10

South Africa vs Bangladesh - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)

Tuesday June 11

Pakistan vs Canada - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)

Wednesday June 12

Sri Lanka vs Nepal - Lauderhill, Florida (12.30am)

Australia vs Namibia - North Sound, Antigua (1.30am)

USA vs India - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)

Thursday June 13

West Indies vs New Zealand - Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am)

Bangladesh vs Netherlands - Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (3.30pm)

England vs Oman - North Sound, Antigua (6pm)

Friday June 14

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea - Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am)

USA vs Ireland - Lauderhill, Florida (3.30pm)

Saturday June 15

South Africa vs Nepal - Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (12.30am)

New Zealand vs Uganda - Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am)

India vs Canada - Lauderhill, Florida (3.30pm)

Namibia vs England - North Sound, Antigua (6pm)

Sunday June 16

Australia vs Scotland - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (1.30am)

Pakistan vs Ireland - Lauderhill, Florida (3.30pm)

Monday June 17

Bangladesh vs Nepal - Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (12.30am)

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (1.30am)

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea - Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (3.30pm)

Tuesday June 18

West Indies vs Afghanistan - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (1.30am)

T20 World Cup - full Super 8s fixtures (all times UK and Ireland)

Group 1 - Group A winners (A1), Group B runners-up (B2), Group C winners (C1), Group D runners-up (D2)

Group 2 - Group A runners-up (A2), Group B winners (B1), Group C runners-up (C2), Group D winners (D1)

Wednesday June 19

A2 vs D1 - North Sound, Antigua (3.30pm)

Thursday June 20

B1 vs C2 - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (1.30am)

C1 vs A1 - Bridgetown, Barbados (3.30pm)

Friday June 21

B2 vs D2 - North Sound, Antigua (1.30am)

B1 vs D1 - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (3.30pm)

Saturday June 22

A2 vs C2 - Bridgetown, Barbados (1.30am)

A1 vs D2 - North Sound, Antigua (3.30pm)

Sunday June 23

C1 vs B2 - Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (1.30am)

A2 vs B1 - Bridgetown, Barbados (3.30pm)

Monday June 24

C2 vs D1 - North Sound, Antigua (1.30am)

B2 vs A1 - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (3.30pm)

Monday June 25

C1 vs D2 - Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (1.30am)

Knockout stages

Thursday June 27

Semi-final #1 - Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am)

Semi-final #2 - Providence, Guyana (3.30pm)

Saturday June 29

Final - Bridgetown, Barbados (3.30pm)

Watch the moment England became dual white-ball world champions after overcoming Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG

How did teams qualify?

West Indies and USA earned automatic entry by being hosts, with the latter to now play in the tournament for the first time, while England, Pakistan, New Zealand, India, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands and Sri Lanka secured their places by finishing in the top eight of the previous T20 World Cup in 2022.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh were then included after being the next two highest teams in the T20I rankings, with every other spot determined by regional qualifiers.

Ireland and Scotland came through the European section and Papua New Guinea emerged from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

Canada - who will also make their tournament debut - progressed through the Americas Qualifier, while Nepal and Oman are the Asian qualifiers, with Namibia and Uganda coming through the African Qualifier to complete the line-up.

