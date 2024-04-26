T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Men's fixtures, results, schedule, venues and start times with all matches live on Sky Sports

India to face Pakistan in New York during 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup; tournament runs from June 2-29 with every match live on Sky Sports; England defending champions after winning in Australia in 2022; West Indies and USA co-host this year's competition
The Men's T20 World Cup takes place in West Indies and the USA in June, with England returning as defending champions for an event expanded to 20 teams.
Every match will be live on Sky Sports, starting with the tournament opener between USA and Canada in Grand Prairie, Texas on Sunday June 2 and concluding with the final in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday June 29.
The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super 8s stage, with the top two in each Super 8s pools then reaching the semi-finals.
USA vs Canada - Grand Prairie, Texas (1.30am)
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea - Providence, Guyana (3.30pm)
Namibia vs Oman - Bridgetown, Barbados (1.30am)
Sri Lanka vs South Africa - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)
Afghanistan vs Uganda - Providence, Guyana (1.30am)
England vs Scotland - Bridgetown, Barbados (3.30pm)
Netherlands vs Nepal - Grand Prairie, Texas (4.30pm)
India vs Ireland - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda - Providence, Guyana (12.30am)
Australia vs Oman - Bridgetown, Barbados (1.30am)
USA vs Pakistan - Grand Prairie, Texas (4.30pm)
Namibia vs Scotland - Bridgetown, Barbados (3.30pm)
Canada vs Ireland - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)
New Zealand vs Afghanistan - Providence, Guyana (12.30am)
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Grand Prairie, Texas (1.30am)
Netherlands vs South Africa - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)
Australia vs England - Bridgetown, Barbados (6pm)
West Indies vs Uganda - Providence, Guyana (1.30am)
India vs Pakistan - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)
Oman vs Scotland - North Sound, Antigua (6pm)
South Africa vs Bangladesh - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)
Pakistan vs Canada - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)
Sri Lanka vs Nepal - Lauderhill, Florida (12.30am)
Australia vs Namibia - North Sound, Antigua (1.30am)
USA vs India - Long Island, New York (3.30pm)
West Indies vs New Zealand - Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am)
Bangladesh vs Netherlands - Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (3.30pm)
England vs Oman - North Sound, Antigua (6pm)
Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea - Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am)
USA vs Ireland - Lauderhill, Florida (3.30pm)
South Africa vs Nepal - Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (12.30am)
New Zealand vs Uganda - Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am)
India vs Canada - Lauderhill, Florida (3.30pm)
Namibia vs England - North Sound, Antigua (6pm)
Australia vs Scotland - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (1.30am)
Pakistan vs Ireland - Lauderhill, Florida (3.30pm)
Bangladesh vs Nepal - Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (12.30am)
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (1.30am)
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea - Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (3.30pm)
West Indies vs Afghanistan - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (1.30am)
A2 vs D1 - North Sound, Antigua (3.30pm)
B1 vs C2 - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (1.30am)
C1 vs A1 - Bridgetown, Barbados (3.30pm)
B2 vs D2 - North Sound, Antigua (1.30am)
B1 vs D1 - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (3.30pm)
A2 vs C2 - Bridgetown, Barbados (1.30am)
A1 vs D2 - North Sound, Antigua (3.30pm)
C1 vs B2 - Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (1.30am)
A2 vs B1 - Bridgetown, Barbados (3.30pm)
C2 vs D1 - North Sound, Antigua (1.30am)
B2 vs A1 - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (3.30pm)
C1 vs D2 - Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (1.30am)
Semi-final #1 - Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am)
Semi-final #2 - Providence, Guyana (3.30pm)
Final - Bridgetown, Barbados (3.30pm)
West Indies and USA earned automatic entry by being hosts, with the latter to now play in the tournament for the first time, while England, Pakistan, New Zealand, India, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands and Sri Lanka secured their places by finishing in the top eight of the previous T20 World Cup in 2022.
Afghanistan and Bangladesh were then included after being the next two highest teams in the T20I rankings, with every other spot determined by regional qualifiers.
Ireland and Scotland came through the European section and Papua New Guinea emerged from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.
Canada - who will also make their tournament debut - progressed through the Americas Qualifier, while Nepal and Oman are the Asian qualifiers, with Namibia and Uganda coming through the African Qualifier to complete the line-up.
