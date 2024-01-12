India squad to face England: Mohammed Shami not fit as four spinners named for first two Tests

India have named four spinners in their squad for the first two Tests of their forthcoming series against England, but experienced seamer Mohammed Shami is not yet fit to take part.

Shami is currently recovering from an ankle problem and hopes to feature later in the five-match series, which begins in Hyderabad on January 25, while fellow pace bowler Prasidh Krishna (quad) is also out.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav did not travel to South Africa for the recent Test series against the Proteas but come back into contention on home pitches that are expected to take lavish turn.

They join Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in a 16-player party that will contest the opening games of the five-match series in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Last time England toured Indian in 2021 they crumbled in the face of extreme turn as Ashwin and Patel combined to take 60 wickets.

Mohammed Shami starred for India on their run to last year's Cricket World Cup final.

Uncapped Dhruv Jurel is one of three wicketkeepers named in the squad, joining KL Rahul and KS Bharat, with Ishan Kishan still out after missing the recent South Africa tour for personal reasons.

Rohit Sharma continues to lead the side, assisted by vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for first two Tests against England: R Sharma (c), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, V Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, D Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, A Patel, K Yadav, M Siraj, M Kumar, J Bumrah, A Khan.

