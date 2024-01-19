India vs England: Hosts are favourites but don't write off Bazball, says Nasser Hussain

India might be the favourites heading into the Test series against England but considering the success of Bazball over the years, we can't write it off, says Nasser Hussain.

India have won 16 consecutive Test series at home since England beat them in 2012 under Alastair Cook's captaincy where spin duo Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar starred in the incredible 2-1 series triumph.

The punt is now on India as their fans and players await to see if some of the toughest conditions in the world can undo what Bazball is renowned for.

"India are the favourites, but every single challenge Bazball has faced they've stuck to their guns and Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's record is seriously good, I wouldn't write them off," said Sky Sports' Hussain.

"Bazball has been very successful especially at home and the two toughest places to tour are India or Australia. It's going to be a massive challenge for England.

"India want to see how this new approach will work at home. It will be fascinating cricket and will be interesting to see how this particular side will go against what is one of the great cricketing outfits at the moment, which is the India side."

The pitches India will produce are expected to spin prodigiously and it will be one of the toughest challenges Bazball has yet faced.

But Stokes and McCullum have proved their leadership time and time again. There was speculation in 2022 about whether England could handle the flat pitches before they toured Pakistan for the first time in 17 years and instead they finished with a 3-0 whitewash series.

Image: England skittled Pakistan 3-0 at home in 2022 where Rehan Ahmed, who was then making his debut, took a five-for

"If you go to India, spin will play a big part, it historically has done and I suspect it always will do. India do have a very strong seam attack as well," said Sky Sports' Michael Atherton.

"India's four spinners are very different to England's. They have two left-arm finger spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. They have a wrist spinner in Suryakumar Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the greatest spinners of all time.

"England have a solid left-arm spinner in Jack Leach and then three very inexperienced spinners after that with Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed. It will be a particular challenge for them but the selectors see a high ceiling for them."

Image: India's Ravichandran Ashwin is one of four spinners included in the Test squad against England

Hussain added: "Last winter in Pakistan, Stokes' captaincy was magnificent in the way he waited for reverse swing and brought himself on and then saw the wicket turning and left it to his spinners."

Stokes has been named in the squad but will only take part in a batting capacity as the England Test captain continues to recover from his knee surgery.

Ben Foakes, who has not featured in the Test team since the drawn series in New Zealand back in February, has also earned a recall.

Image: Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has been named in England's Test squad alongside counterpart Jonny Bairstow

The balance of the England side is yet to be decided with Stokes occupying a batting role and Jonny Bairstow and Foakes both included. India have named three wicketkeepers in KL Rahul, KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel.

"Bairstow got better with the bat and gloves as the Ashes went on. He admitted he was undercooked after that serious injury and the balance of the side with Stokes not bowling is going to be even more challenging," said Hussain.

"Bairstow is probably the one they'll look to unless it is spinning big in which case England will want Foakes because he is an incredible gloveman."

Atherton added: "I think India will win. Their spinners are better than England's and that will be the defining thing in the end."

England Test squad for India series Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope (vice-captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

