Harry Brook: England batter returning home from Test tour of India for personal reasons

Harry Brook is returning home from England's Test series in India due to personal reasons.

Surrey's Dan Lawrence has been called up to replace Brook and will join the squad in the next 24 hours ahead of Thursday's opening Test match.

"Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men's Test tour of India," read an ECB statement.

"The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space."

Image: Brook in action during last summer's Ashes

Sky Sports News understands that Brook could still return at some point.

The Yorkshire right-hander has played in 12 Tests, scoring four centuries, since his debut against South Africa at the Oval in September 2022.

The most-recent of Lawrence's 11 Test match appearances came against the West Indies at St George's in March 2022.

Image: Dan Lawrence in 2021 during the Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston

The five-Test India series starts on Thursday in Hyderabad as England chase a first win since 2012.

The dates for England Test series in India

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain discusses pitch choice in England's upcoming Test series against India and what to expect as the two different playing styles meet

First Test - January 25-29 (Hyderabad)

Second Test - February 2-6 (Vizag)

Third Test - February 15-19 (Rajkot)

Fourth Test - February 23-27 (Ranchi)

Fifth Test - March 7-11 (Dharamshala)

Updated England Test squad for India series

Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope (vice-captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Dan Lawrence