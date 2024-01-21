Harry Brook: England batter returning home from Test tour of India for personal reasons

The 24-year-old England batter will immediately fly home from the tour of India, which starts on Thursday in Hyderabad; ECB statement says that the "Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time"; Dan Lawrence named as replacement
Sunday 21 January 2024 10:41, UK
Harry Brook is returning home from England's Test series in India due to personal reasons.
Surrey's Dan Lawrence has been called up to replace Brook and will join the squad in the next 24 hours ahead of Thursday's opening Test match.
"Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men's Test tour of India," read an ECB statement.
"The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space."
Sky Sports News understands that Brook could still return at some point.
The Yorkshire right-hander has played in 12 Tests, scoring four centuries, since his debut against South Africa at the Oval in September 2022.
The most-recent of Lawrence's 11 Test match appearances came against the West Indies at St George's in March 2022.
The five-Test India series starts on Thursday in Hyderabad as England chase a first win since 2012.
First Test - January 25-29 (Hyderabad)
Second Test - February 2-6 (Vizag)
Third Test - February 15-19 (Rajkot)
Fourth Test - February 23-27 (Ranchi)
Fifth Test - March 7-11 (Dharamshala)
Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope (vice-captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Dan Lawrence