Glenn Maxwell: Cricket Australia investigates after all-rounder hospitalised in alcohol-related incident

Cricket Australia is conducting an investigation after all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was hospitalised following an alcohol-related incident in Adelaide.

Maxwell was watching former Australia Test cricketer Brett Lee's band, Six and Out, at a venue in the city when an ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital last Friday, but his stay there was short.

Cricket Australia announced Maxwell was being "managed" after the BBL season with the Melbourne Stars and will not feature in the one-day international series against the West Indies, but is expected to play the T20s from February 9.

"Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information," a statement read.

"It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time."

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Xavier Bartlett are set to make their international debuts in the three-game ODI after Maxwell and Jhye Richardson were ruled out of the campaign which starts on February 2.

Image: Glenn Maxwell made 243 runs with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bast League this season

Maxwell played an important part in Australia's World Cup win last year after he struck an incredible unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan.

During the tournament Maxwell suffered a concussion after he fell off a golf cart in Ahmedabad and missed the match against England.

Last week, he stood down as captain of Melbourne Stars after his team failed to reach the BBL finals. The 35-year-old has two years left to run on his current contract with the franchise side.