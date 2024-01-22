Big Bash League: Josh Brown hits 140 featuring record 12 sixes as Brisbane Heat set up Sydney Sixers final

Brisbane opener Josh Brown produced the joint second-fastest century, and the third-highest score overall, in Big Bash League history as the Heat defeated the Adelaide Strikers and booked a place in Wednesday's final against the Sydney Sixers.

Brown made a stunning 140 from 57 balls - including an outrageous 12 sixes - as Brisbane took a 54-run win after posting a monster total of 214-7 from 20 overs. After that show of force, the Strikers struggled to 160 all out in reply.

It took just 41 balls for Brown to register his first T20 century, just two more than Australia's domestic record set by Craig Simmons in 2014.

"It's unbelievable. It just makes me feel so happy to be able to do that in front of my family, I know it makes them proud and it makes me feel proud as well," said Brown.

Brown's record innings came to an end in the 17th over when he skied English seamer David Payne (2-17) to running keeper Harry Nielsen.

When it came the Strikers' turn to bat, speedster Spencer Johnson (3-20) claimed the prized wicket of the season's top run-scorer Matthew Short, caught in the deep for 19, before ripping through the rest of the top-order.

In a run-chase that never gained momentum, Nielsen top-scored with a 33-ball 50 before being caught off the part-time spin of home skipper Nathan McSweeney, who picked up 3-3 to end the innings with a ball to spare.

Heat, last season's runners-up, will be playing for their second title on Wednesday when they take on the three-time champions Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Everyone's really hungry for it, we looked where we went wrong and figured it out so hopefully we can go one better this year," added Brown.

