ICC Awards 2023: England's Nat Sciver-Brunt named named in ICC Women's ODI and T20 Team of Year

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt has been included in the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year as well as the T20 side, where she is joined by team-mate Sophie Ecclestone.

England's Stuart Broad and Joe Root have both been named in the ICC men's Test Team of the Year, while Phil Salt joins Ireland's all-rounder Mark Adair as part of the men's T20 side.

The teams and players were selected by the ICC voting academy based on their international performances through the calendar year.

Pat Cummins has been named as the captain of the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year after leading his side to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title and finishing the year with 42 wickets at an average of 27.50 with three five-wicket hauls.

Australia are the most represented side in the ICC Men's Test team with fast bowler Mitchell Starc, opener Usman Khawaja, batter Travis Head and wicketkeeper Alex Carey also featuring.

Khawaja is the only player to pass 1,000 Test runs in 2023 and walks into the Test side for a second successive year with 1210 runs at an average of 52.60 and three centuries.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year:

Usman Khawaja (Aus), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Kane Williamson (NZ), Joe Root (Eng), Travis Head (Aus), Ravindra Jadeja (Ind), Alex Carey (WK, Aus), Pat Cummins (Capt, Aus), R Ashwin (Ind), Mitchell Starc (Aus), Stuart Broad (Eng)

The Australian dominance in women’s ODI cricket is reflected in the team with five players featuring in it including rookie Phoebe Litchfield.

The 20-year-old opener made a huge impact in her first 13 matches, scoring 485 runs at an average of 53.88 and a strike rate of 81.92. She is also a strong contender for the ICC Emerging Women’s Player of the Year award.

Left-handed opener Chamari Athapaththu has been named captain of the side after scoring 415 runs in just eight matches at an average of 69.16 and a strike rate of 125.37, while Nat Sciver Brunt’s batting average of 131 in six matches earns her the number six slot.

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year:

Phoebe Litchfield (Aus), Chamari Athapaththu (Capt, SL), Ellyse Perry (Aus), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Beth Mooney (WK, Aus), Nat Sciver-Brunt (Eng), Ash Gardner (Aus), Annabel Sutherland (Aus), Nadine de Klerk (SA), Lea Tahuhu (NZ), Nahida Akter (Ban)

Top-ranked ODI side India won all their matches in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup before losing to Australia in the final.

Shubman Gill amassed 1,584 runs, Virat Kohli scored 1,377 runs and Rohit Sharma got 1,255 and they have been picked for three of the top four batting positions.

India's star bowler Mohammed Shami, who was the leading wicket-taker of the 50-over World Cup last year, features alongside team-mates Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.

Men’s ODI Team of the Year:

Rohit Sharma (Capt, Ind), Shubman Gill (Ind), Travis Head (Aus), Virat Kohli (Ind), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Heinrich Klaasen (WK, SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Adam Zampa (Aus), Mohammed Siraj (Ind), Kuldeep Yadav (Ind), Mohammed Shami (Ind)

Athapaththu has been named captain of both the ODI and T20I squads while Beth Mooney, Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry and Ash Gardner are other players to make both women’s squads for the year.

Ecclestone joins third-ranked Deepti Sharma in the two spinners’ slots while fast bowler Megan Schutt is the fourth Australian in the team.

Women’s T20I Team of the Year:

Chamari Athapaththu (Capt, SL), Beth Mooney (WK, Aus), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Hayley Matthews (WI), Nat Sciver-Brunt (Eng), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Ellyse Perry (Aus), Ash Gardner (Aus), Deepti Sharma (Ind), Sophie Ecclestone (Eng), Megan Schutt (Aus)

India have four players in the men’s T20I squad with batter Suryakumar Yadav named captain who scored 733 runs in 18 matches at a strike rate of 155.95.

England's Salt and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran claim second and third batting place respectively and are joined by New Zealand's Mark Chapman (576 runs), Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (515) and upcoming India batter Yashasvi Jaisal (430).

Men’s T20I Team of the Year:

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Ind), Phil Salt (Eng), Nicholas Pooran (WK, WI), Suryakumar Yadav (Capt, Ind), Mark Chapman (NZ), Sikandar Raza (Zim), Alpesh Ramjani (Uga), Mark Adair (Ire), Ravi Bishnoi (Ind), Richard Ngarava (Zim), Arshdeep Singh (Ind)

