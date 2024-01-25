Australia vs West Indies: Mitchell Starc takes 350th Test wicket as tourists fight back in second Test

Australia's Mitchell Starc took a four-for against the West Indies to leave the tourists on 266-8 at stumps on day one of the second Test in Brisbane.

West Indies’ Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (79) shared a 149-run partnership to help steady the ship with Australia struggling for a breakthrough for 52 overs as the visitors rallied from 64-5 to 213-5.

Australia lead 1-0 in the two-Test series having won the Adelaide opener by 10 wickets after Travis Head’s brilliant 119.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (four) survived two reviews early on but eventually edged an outswinger from Josh Hazlewood (2-32) to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was shooed away from the celebrations after having tested positive for Covid-19 along with coach Andrew McDonald.

Kirk McKenzie (21) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (21) both fell to Australia’s pacers Starc and Pat Cummins (1-70) respectively.

Starc (4-68) reached 350 Test wickets after Alick Athanaze (eight) was caught behind and the Australian fast bowler later found the outside edge of Justin Greaves’ (six) bat.

Hodge and Da Silva rescued the hosts with their impressive partnership but off-spinner Nathan Lyon eventually trapped the latter lbw in the 72nd over.

Image: West Indies' Joshua Da Silva shared a 149-run partnership with team-mate Kavem Hodge

Hodge was caught at second slip in the 85th over after the second new ball was taken by Starc, while Alzarri Joseph (32) smashed seven boundaries during his outing but became Hazlewood’s second victim, leaving debutant Kevin Sinclair unbeaten on 16.

West Indies have not won a Test in Australia since 1997.