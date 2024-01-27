Michael Atherton: Ollie Pope's 'courageous' century displays England's positive belief against India

Ollie Pope's "courageous" century against India was an embodiment of England's positive belief in themselves, says Sky Sports Cricket expert Michael Atherton.

England's vice-captain struck a magnificent 148 not out on day three of the first Test as a resurgent England fought back hard against India's skilful bowlers.

It was Pope's first ton in the sub-continent as he shared a belligerent sixth-wicket stand of 112 with Ben Foakes (34) to pull England from 163-5 to close on 316-6 with a lead of 126.

"It was a massive day and it was just an absolutely brilliant innings for Ollie Pope," Atherton said. "I can't exaggerate enough how good an innings that was.

"It was his best innings as an England cricketer, just incredible. There were some staggering shots in that. If you put yourself in his shoes, he hasn't played since injuring his shoulder, he hasn't had much match practice albeit the 10 days in Abu Dhabi, and he looked skittish in the first innings.

"Yet he still has the bravery to come out and play as he did today. That takes a lot of courage and a lot of guts to do that. So credit to him on a brilliant ton."

Pope was dropped on 110 by Axar Patel at backward square but the 26-year-old swept and scooped his way to his fifth Test century showing a great intent against India's dominant spinners.

India looked on course for victory after Bumrah (2-29) struck to dismiss Ben Duckett (47) and Root (2) with in-swingers and Jonny Bairstow (10) and Ben Stokes (six) fell victim to spin before making any significant impact.

"When we look at the current players under Stokes and McCullum and the way they're playing, it's a slightly different game than what players of my generation did," Atherton said.

"If you speak to someone like Ben Duckett, he'll say he's got 10 different sweep shots whereas we probably only had a couple, either a fine dab or a hard sweep, but these guys are so inventive and don't underestimate how brave you need to be to play that way.

"England have got great belief in themselves. They've been on a good run in Test cricket, although they didn't win the Ashes or beat New Zealand, they've really revamped their game and they're a very dangerous side.

Jack Leach's "pretty serious" knee issue remains a big concern for England as he is their only established spinner with Rehan Ahmed playing in just his second Test and Tom Hartley on debut.

Image: Ollie Pope brought up his century from 154 deliveries as England mounted their fightback

Joe Root (4-79) was England's most economical spinner at 2.72 and raises slight alarm bells for the tourists if Leach becomes injured.

"You have to be realistic about where they are. Rehan is a teenager and he doesn't have much Test match experience and Hartley is renowned more as a white ball bowler," Atherton added.

"I think Root will have a big role to play and I think we'll see Root starting with the new ball in the second innings.

"Stokes will try to manage those resources a little differently and it remains to be seen how Leach will play because he's wandering around today with a massive strapping on his left knee.

"Another 100 would be lovely and is the minimum. Who knows whether they'll get there.

"There's a few hurdles to cross, but it's a funny game and if you're batting fourth and the pitch starts to break up and you find yourself under pressure, then who knows?"

Follow text commentary of day four of the first Test between India and England live on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App from 3.45am on Sunday (4am first ball).