Australia captain Hugh Weibgen smashes ton against England in rain-affected encounter at U19 World Cup

Australia captain Hugh Weibgen smashed 120 before fast bowler Callum Vidler took a four-fer to skittle England for 104 all out and lead his side to a 110-run victory in a rain-affected encounter at the Under-19s World Cup in South Africa.

Australia captain Weibgen smashed 120 from 126 balls after losing the toss and being inserted to bat while opener Harry Dixon (53) picked up a half-century as they posted a strong 266-6 before the rain set in and reduced the 50-over game to 24 overs.

England's left-arm bowler Theo Wylie (4-42) also got a four-fer to help reduce Australia to 174-5 by the 38th over but their middle order provided some considerable resistance.

In reply, Vidler (4-29) reduced England to 60-4 by the 10th over as they struggled to get going while off-spinner Raf MacMillan (3-16) picked up two wickets in three balls to leave Ben McKinney's side faltering on 99-9 in the 16th over.

Oliver Peake (25no) and Raf MacMillan (19no) shared a flurry of boundaries to help set up a competitive score as England's bowlers toiled for wickets.

England's Charlie Allison top-scored with 26 but only three other players made it into double digits with McKinney adding 22, Noah Thain scoring 13 and Hamza Shaikh with 14.

Farhan Ahmed (3no), Rehan Ahmed's brother, was left stranded at the crease when Australia's Tom Campbell (1-19) claimed the final wicket of Tazeem Ali (two).

Selected games from the tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports.

