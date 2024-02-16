Australia vs South Africa: New record women's Test total set as Annabel Sutherland hits quickest double century

Australia set a new record total for a women's Test side in their clash with South Africa as Annabel Sutherland scored a marvellous double century for the hosts in Perth.

Australia declared on 575-9 at the WACA on a historic day for Alyssa Healy's team - eclipsing the previous record of 569 which had stood for over a quarter of a century - and it was 22-year-old all-rounder Sutherland who played the starring role.

Sutherland's double-ton on day two of the one-off Test was the fastest ever by a female cricketer after she earlier became the first woman to score two centuries batting at No 6 or lower earlier in the day - her first on home soil after her first Test ton during last year's Ashes at Trent Bridge, where she struck a superb unbeaten 137 batting at No 8.

It took Sutherland just 248 balls to reach the milestone - blitzing the previous record of 306 balls held by former Australia captain Karen Rolton - and the last of these, was the final ball before tea which she drove down the ground for four.

Sutherland was eventually dismissed after tea for 210, after setting the second highest Test score by an Australian woman behind team-mate Ellyse Perry's 213no.

"I love batting," Sutherland told Channel Seven as she walked off for lunch. "It's pretty hard to get up the order at the moment in the white-ball stuff, so it's nice to just get a chance to have a hit out there and it's a very nice place to bat when you're in and set.

"The first 20 to 30 balls [yesterday] were probably the most challenging, so [I was] trying to be really precise with what balls I was trying to score off.

"I felt like I left the ball alone well outside off stump to get me going.

"We spoke a little [this morning] that it's like you're starting your innings again. I thought they bowled quite well, (Masabata) Klaas has been challenging all day and Nadine de Klerk as well was just nibbling around."

The historic Australia innings, which lasted 125 overs, sees the Aussies now occupy the top three places in the overall Test total rankings, with the new mark beating the 569-6 declared against England in Guildford on August 6, 1998.

Following those heroics by Australia, South Africa now face a Herculean task just to avoid an innings defeat after being bowled out for 76 - Sutherland taking 3-19 - on Thursday. They had reached 67-3 in their second innings by stumps, still trailing by 432 runs.

