Australia thrash South Africa by innings and 284 runs in women's Test at Perth

Australia crushed South Africa by an innings and 284 runs inside three days of the one-off women's Test as they claimed a 12-4 win in the multi-format series.

South Africa, having been skittled for 76 in their first innings on day one in Perth, were dismissed for 215 second time around, losing their final five wickets for 59 runs at The WACA.

Annabel Sutherland followed her unbeaten 210 in Australia's record 575-9 in a women's Test with two second-innings wickets, including Chloe Tryon (64).

Sutherland also struck three times in South Africa's first innings and became only the fourth player to score a double ton and take at least five wickets in a Test, after West Indies' Denis Atkinson, England's Ted Dexter and Pakistan's Mushtaq Mohammad in the men's game.

Tryon and Delmi Tucker (64) top-scored for South Africa, sharing a 47-run partnership for the Proteas' fifth wicket after Tucker and Tazmin Brits (31) had added 96 for the fourth.

But Tryon's dismissal - bowled by Sutherland's in-ducker to be eighth out - led to South Africa losing their final three wickets for two runs.

The visitors were overpowered in the Test but did extend the game after slipping to 13-3 in their second innings, eventually being dismissed in 97.2 overs - a marked improvement on their 31.2-over first effort.

The Proteas recorded their first match wins over Australia in the preceding T20I and ODI series before going down 2-1 in both.

