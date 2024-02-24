Jack Leach: England spinner to have surgery on knee injury picked up during Test series in India

Jack Leach has confirmed he will undergo surgery to address the knee injury which ruled him out of the final four Tests of England's series in India.

Leach suffered the injury in the field during England's first impressive Test victory in Hyderabad, where he played a restricted role and only took one wicket in each innings.

The 32-year-old missed the second Test through injury and was replaced by Shoaib Bashir, with Leach then flying home from their mid-series break in Abu Dhabi to continue his recovery in the UK.

"I'm going to have an operation to get the rest of the swelling out because it's not budging," Leach told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It was quite an unfortunate one.

"It was the second ball of the first innings in the field so that whole game I was playing with this knee problem.

Image: Leach bowled 36 overs during the first Test against India

"I obviously knocked it a few times throughout that game and it has just created a long period of recovery. I need to get the operation done and then hopefully I can get back to playing cricket.

"I'd love to have a run of playing cricket and getting into a bit of a rhythm again and hopefully that can happen again once I've got this sorted."

Leach has been plagued by injuries and health issues since making his England debut in 2018, with the series opener in India his first Test appearance since suffering a stress fracture to his back in June last year.

England elected against calling up a replacement to Leach for the remainder of the series, leaving Ben Stokes' side with a spin attack featuring Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Bashir and the part-time bowling of Joe Root.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Atherton admits he was surprised that England did not call up an experienced replacement for Leach

Ahmed featured in the first three Tests but also returned home early ahead of the fourth Test due to an urgent family matter.

Leach's Somerset start their County Championship season away to Kent on April 5, while England's next scheduled Test match after the India series is against the West Indies at Lord's on July 10.

Follow over-by-over text commentary from every Test between India and England, in Ranchi, live on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App. Stream the best sport with NOW.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...