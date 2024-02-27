Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton hits fastest hundred in T20 internationals, from 33 balls

Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton has struck the fastest T20 international century in history with a 33-ball hundred against Nepal.

The 22-year-old eclipsed the 34-ball ton Nepal's Kushal Malla smashed against Mongolia in September 2023.

Loftie-Eaton made 101 from 36 balls in Kirtipur on Tuesday, hitting eight sixes and 11 fours in a game Namibia won by 20 runs.

Loftie-Eaton's knock helped the African side to 206-4 from their 20 overs - Malan Kruger chipped in with 59 from 48 balls - before he bagged two wickets as Nepal were dismissed for 186.

Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest hundred in all T20 cricket with a 30-ball ton for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in Bengaluru during the 2013 Indian Premier League.

Rishabh Pant, currently recovering from the effects of a serious car crash in late 2022, scored a 32-ball century for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in an Indian T20 match in 2018.

