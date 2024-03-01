Ireland earn historic first Test win as Andy Balbirnie anchors fourth-innings chase against Afghanistan

Ireland earned an historic first Test win at the eighth attempt with a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the only match of the series in Abu Dhabi.

Set 111 to win on day three at the Tolerance Oval, captain Andy Balbirnie - the only man to appear in all of Ireland's eight Tests - fittingly fired an unbeaten fifty to rescue his side from an early wobble at 13-3 in the fourth innings.

Balbirnie struck five boundaries in his crucial 58 not out, sharing in an unbroken 72-run stand for the fifth wicket with Lorcan Tucker (27no), who hit the winning run.

Overnight, Ireland appeared to be in danger of letting a 108-run first-innings advantage in the Test match slip away as Afghanistan closed day two on 134-4, with their skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi unbeaten on 53.

But he added only two runs to his total on the third morning before falling lbw to Mark Adair (3-56), Afghanistan collapsing to 218 all out as they lost their last seven wickets for 68 runs - Craig Young (3-24) claiming three of them.

In reply, Ireland too looked shaky with the bat, losing both Peter Moor and Curtis Campher in the second over of the innings, Naveed Zadran (2-31) clean-bowling both for ducks.

Harry Tector (2) did not last long, either, while Ireland were wobbling badly at 39-4 when Paul Stirling departed after cracking a quickfire 14.

But Balbirnie dug in and found vital support at the other end from Tucker to see Ireland over the line and to a famous victory.

Stream cricket and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...