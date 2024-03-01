 Skip to content
Breaking

Ireland earn historic first Test win as Andy Balbirnie anchors fourth-innings chase against Afghanistan

Captain Andy Balbirnie hits crucial, unbeaten 58 on day three of the solitary Test in Abu Dhabi, rescuing his side from 13-3 in pursuit of 111 to win; it's Ireland's first Test win, coming in their eighth attempt

Friday 1 March 2024 13:09, UK

Andy Balbirnie, Ireland
Image: Andy Balbirnie cracked an unbeaten 58 to see Ireland to their first-ever Test win against Afghanistan

Ireland earned an historic first Test win at the eighth attempt with a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the only match of the series in Abu Dhabi.

Set 111 to win on day three at the Tolerance Oval, captain Andy Balbirnie - the only man to appear in all of Ireland's eight Tests - fittingly fired an unbeaten fifty to rescue his side from an early wobble at 13-3 in the fourth innings.

Balbirnie struck five boundaries in his crucial 58 not out, sharing in an unbroken 72-run stand for the fifth wicket with Lorcan Tucker (27no), who hit the winning run.

Overnight, Ireland appeared to be in danger of letting a 108-run first-innings advantage in the Test match slip away as Afghanistan closed day two on 134-4, with their skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi unbeaten on 53.

But he added only two runs to his total on the third morning before falling lbw to Mark Adair (3-56), Afghanistan collapsing to 218 all out as they lost their last seven wickets for 68 runs - Craig Young (3-24) claiming three of them.

Trending

In reply, Ireland too looked shaky with the bat, losing both Peter Moor and Curtis Campher in the second over of the innings, Naveed Zadran (2-31) clean-bowling both for ducks.

Harry Tector (2) did not last long, either, while Ireland were wobbling badly at 39-4 when Paul Stirling departed after cracking a quickfire 14.

Also See:

But Balbirnie dug in and found vital support at the other end from Tucker to see Ireland over the line and to a famous victory.

Stream cricket and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...

Breaking

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, F1, EFL, WSL and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports F1